

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Monday said it has secured a five-year, $418 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance, repair and engineering support for shipboard elevators and cargo-handling systems aboard aircraft carriers and amphibious ships.



The contract was awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be carried out by HII's Mission Technologies division. The work includes technical support, maintenance, repairs and sailor training aimed at improving self-sufficiency at sea.



HII will also deploy rapid-response teams worldwide to support complex maintenance and repair activities. The company said the contract builds on more than 40 years of experience through its Elevator Support Unit.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News