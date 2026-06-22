Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Behörden-Compliance und plant neues Kobalt-Projekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:12
7,650 Euro
-3,77 % -0,300
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,35017:44
Dow Jones News
22.06.2026 20:03 Uhr
290 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -3-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
22-Jun-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Company annnounces that on 18 June 2026 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
("PDMRs") detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company's Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 
(the "BDBP") and/or the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP"). 

 i. Following publication of the Company's financial results for FY2026 and determination of the bonus 
  outcome, awards over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in 
  the notifications below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three 
  years from the date of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date. 
  
 
The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 
2026 being GBP7.072 for "A" Ordinary Shares. 

ii. Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications 
  below. 
  
 
All awards are over a combination of both 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and 4p "B" Ordinary Shares.  The calculation of the 
awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 2026, being GBP7.072 for "A" 
 Ordinary Shares and GBP0.7072 (notionally) for "B" Ordinary Shares. 

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period 
ending FY2029 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026) and continued employment. All awards granted to 
Executive Directors are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration 
Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration 
of any windfall gains. 

Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

22 June 2026 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                             
 
                               213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                             
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
                               
a)        
                             
       Identification code 
                             "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                               Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                               Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, 
                               Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                               Price            Volume 

                                       "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                      Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           BDBP     20,406   GBP7.072  -      - 
 
                               LTIP     90,285   GBP7.072  225,714   GBP0.7072

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Neil Smith 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Finance Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                   
       Identification code 
                                   "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share  "B" Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Shares Price  Shares Price 
 
 
                                     BDBP     13,710 GBP7.072 -    -

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2-

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Fred Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                               Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
                             
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                             
 
                               213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                             
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument                  "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                 
 
       Identification code               "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                               Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, 
                               Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
 
                               Price            Volume 

                                       "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                      Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           BDBP     9,212    GBP7.072  -      - 
 
                               LTIP     42,986   GBP7.072  107,466   GBP0.7072

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Chief People Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                             
 
                               213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                             
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument                  "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                 
 
       Identification code               "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                               Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, 
                               Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
 
                               Price            Volume 

                                       "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                      Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           BDBP     7,648    GBP7.072  -      - 
 
                               LTIP     33,371   GBP7.072  83,427   GBP0.7072

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Property Director / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share  "B" Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Shares Price  Shares Price 
 
 
                                     LTIP     15,610 GBP7.072 39,027 GBP0.7072

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -3-

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Samantha Bourke 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Marketing Director / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                     "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                 "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                   "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                  Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share  "B" Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Shares Price  Shares Price 
 
 
                                     LTIP     13,998 GBP7.072 34,997 GBP0.7072

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Carrie Joslin 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Food & Drink Director/ PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                     "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                 "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                   "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                  Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 

                                             "A" Ord Share  "B" Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Shares Price  Shares Price 
 
 
                                     LTIP     13,998 GBP7.072 34,997 GBP0.7072

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 432843 
EQS News ID:  2351400 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2351400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.