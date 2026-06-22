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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:12
7,650 Euro
-3,77 % -0,300
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,35017:44
Dow Jones News
22.06.2026 16:57 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 
22-Jun-2026 / 15:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN 
OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Share Buyback Programme 
 
Further to the full year results announcement made on 10 June 2026, and the announcement made on Friday 19 June 2026 
regarding the completion of the buyback programme initiated on 21 January 2026, the Company announces that it has 
entered into arrangements with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) and 
Investec PLC ("Investec") to repurchase up to 1 million "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the Company ("A" 
Ordinary Shares) (the "Programme"). Deutsche Numis will repurchase the first 500,000 shares and Investec will 
repurchase the remaining 500,000 shares. This is consistent with the Company's capital allocation framework and 
reflects the Board's view that the current share price continues to represent a significant discount to the Company's 
underlying net asset value. The Programme aligns with the Company's strategy of long-term sustainable growth and 
delivering value for our shareholders and is expected to enhance earnings per share. 
 
The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangements and, in the case of 
any purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made 
independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. 
 
Any purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with 
the authorisation granted by shareholders. 
 
Due to the limited liquidity in the issued "A" Ordinary Shares, any buyback of "A" Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 
authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the "A" Ordinary 
Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit 
laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union  
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not 
benefit from the exemption contained in that Article. 
 
In addition, the Company announces that, for shares purchased under the Programme from today's date, it will move from 
daily to weekly market notifications in accordance with the FCA's updated notification deadline under UKLR 9.6.6R, 
which permits post-trade notifications of purchases of own shares to be made no later than the end of the seventh daily 
market session following the date of execution. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
22 June 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 432840 
EQS News ID:  2351248 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2351248&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.