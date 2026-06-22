DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 22-Jun-2026 / 15:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Share Buyback Programme Further to the full year results announcement made on 10 June 2026, and the announcement made on Friday 19 June 2026 regarding the completion of the buyback programme initiated on 21 January 2026, the Company announces that it has entered into arrangements with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) and Investec PLC ("Investec") to repurchase up to 1 million "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the Company ("A" Ordinary Shares) (the "Programme"). Deutsche Numis will repurchase the first 500,000 shares and Investec will repurchase the remaining 500,000 shares. This is consistent with the Company's capital allocation framework and reflects the Board's view that the current share price continues to represent a significant discount to the Company's underlying net asset value. The Programme aligns with the Company's strategy of long-term sustainable growth and delivering value for our shareholders and is expected to enhance earnings per share. The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangements and, in the case of any purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. Any purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with the authorisation granted by shareholders. Due to the limited liquidity in the issued "A" Ordinary Shares, any buyback of "A" Ordinary Shares pursuant to the authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the "A" Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not benefit from the exemption contained in that Article. In addition, the Company announces that, for shares purchased under the Programme from today's date, it will move from daily to weekly market notifications in accordance with the FCA's updated notification deadline under UKLR 9.6.6R, which permits post-trade notifications of purchases of own shares to be made no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 22 June 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 432840 EQS News ID: 2351248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 22, 2026 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)