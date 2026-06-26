DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 26-Jun-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 23 - 26 June 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 23/06/2026 9,235 696.00 696.00 696.0000 24/06/2026 2,724 704.00 704.00 704.0000 25/06/2026 5,468 718.00 710.00 713.4228 26/06/2026 2,598 726.00 726.00 726.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,815,529 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,131,157. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 June 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 23/06/2026 9235 696.00 08:53:31 00081411093TRLO0 XLON 24/06/2026 651 704.00 14:29:52 00081445911TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 519 704.00 14:51:39 00081447343TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 348 704.00 14:51:39 00081447344TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 524 704.00 14:51:39 00081447345TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 100 704.00 14:59:30 00081447953TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 309 704.00 15:09:00 00081448977TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 49 704.00 15:39:19 00081451572TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 223 704.00 15:39:19 00081451573TRLO1 XLON 24/06/2026 1 704.00 15:43:58 00081451817TRLO1 XLON 25/06/2026 529 710.00 08:30:17 00081457677TRLO1 XLON 25/06/2026 272 710.00 08:30:17 00081457678TRLO1 XLON 25/06/2026 2500 714.00 08:30:17 00081457679TRLO1 XLON 25/06/2026 2155 714.00 08:30:17 00081457680TRLO1 XLON 25/06/2026 12 718.00 14:43:45 00081476175TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 128 726.00 14:13:25 00081507541TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 372 726.00 14:13:25 00081507542TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 128 726.00 14:13:25 00081507543TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 38 726.00 14:13:25 00081507544TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 513 726.00 14:13:25 00081507545TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 194 726.00 14:13:25 00081507546TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 564 726.00 14:13:25 00081507547TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 83 726.00 14:13:25 00081507548TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 20 726.00 15:31:08 00081513389TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 139 726.00 15:33:30 00081513566TRLO1 XLON 26/06/2026 419 726.00 16:23:53 00081517696TRLO1 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 433771 EQS News ID: 2355188 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)