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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:02
8,200 Euro
+1,86 % +0,150
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,80020:55
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 19:45 Uhr
349 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
26-Jun-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 23 - 26 June 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
23/06/2026  9,235            696.00          696.00          696.0000 
 
24/06/2026  2,724            704.00          704.00          704.0000 
 
25/06/2026  5,468            718.00          710.00          713.4228 
 
26/06/2026  2,598            726.00          726.00          726.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,815,529 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,131,157. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 June 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
23/06/2026   9235      696.00         08:53:31        00081411093TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   651      704.00         14:29:52        00081445911TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   519      704.00         14:51:39        00081447343TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   348      704.00         14:51:39        00081447344TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   524      704.00         14:51:39        00081447345TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   100      704.00         14:59:30        00081447953TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   309      704.00         15:09:00        00081448977TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   49       704.00         15:39:19        00081451572TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   223      704.00         15:39:19        00081451573TRLO1        XLON 
 
24/06/2026   1       704.00         15:43:58        00081451817TRLO1        XLON 
 
25/06/2026   529      710.00         08:30:17        00081457677TRLO1        XLON 
 
25/06/2026   272      710.00         08:30:17        00081457678TRLO1        XLON 
 
25/06/2026   2500      714.00         08:30:17        00081457679TRLO1        XLON 
 
25/06/2026   2155      714.00         08:30:17        00081457680TRLO1        XLON 
 
25/06/2026   12       718.00         14:43:45        00081476175TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   128      726.00         14:13:25        00081507541TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   372      726.00         14:13:25        00081507542TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   128      726.00         14:13:25        00081507543TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   38       726.00         14:13:25        00081507544TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   513      726.00         14:13:25        00081507545TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   194      726.00         14:13:25        00081507546TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   564      726.00         14:13:25        00081507547TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   83       726.00         14:13:25        00081507548TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   20       726.00         15:31:08        00081513389TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   139      726.00         15:33:30        00081513566TRLO1        XLON 
 
26/06/2026   419      726.00         16:23:53        00081517696TRLO1        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 433771 
EQS News ID:  2355188 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355188&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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