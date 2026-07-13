DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 13-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 6 July 2026 - 10 July 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 06/07/2026 6,298 730.0 730.0 730.0000 07/07/2026 9,791 730.0 730.0 730.0000 09/07/2026 15,000 730.0 724.0 727.0000 10/07/2026 13,700 710.0 706.0 707.7518

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,910,553 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,036,133. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 06/07/2026 990 730.00 12:54:10 00081640235TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 1510 730.00 12:54:10 00081640236TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 720 730.00 12:54:12 00081640239TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 124 730.00 12:54:12 00081640240TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 454 730.00 15:27:03 00081645217TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 2500 730.00 16:26:06 00081647358TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 3286 730.00 15:00:52 00081661021TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 388 730.00 15:00:52 00081661022TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 794 730.00 15:00:53 00081661023TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 4000 730.00 15:06:21 00081661353TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 314 730.00 15:06:21 00081661354TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 52 730.00 15:13:00 00081661713TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 62 730.00 15:34:32 00081663156TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 59 730.00 15:55:52 00081664333TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 38 730.00 16:10:26 00081665518TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 49 730.00 16:15:33 00081665879TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 92 730.00 16:19:37 00081666332TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 87 730.00 16:27:53 00081666811TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 291 730.00 16:35:11 00081667231TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 201 730.00 16:35:11 00081667230TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 14 730.00 16:35:11 00081667229TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 64 730.00 16:35:11 00081667228TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 1 730.00 08:30:13 00081697640TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 5000 730.00 08:59:24 00081698754TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 2499 730.00 08:59:24 00081698755TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 49 724.00 09:12:57 00081699241TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 21 724.00 09:18:37 00081699392TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 20 724.00 09:30:59 00081699719TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 20 724.00 10:06:53 00081700574TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 2500 724.00 10:19:34 00081700972TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 796 724.00 10:19:34 00081700973TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 52 724.00 10:19:34 00081700974TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 295 724.00 10:20:00 00081700982TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 1 724.00 10:20:00 00081700983TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 2500 724.00 10:22:26 00081701027TRLO0 XLON 09/07/2026 1246 724.00 10:22:26 00081701028TRLO0 XLON 10/07/2026 6000 710.00 10:27:58 00081725062TRLO0 XLON 10/07/2026 7700 706.00 12:17:25 00081727210TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 435952 EQS News ID: 2364312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)