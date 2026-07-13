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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:09
8,050 Euro
-0,62 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,60008:48
Dow Jones News
13.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
13-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between  6 July 2026 - 10 
July 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
06/07/2026                  6,298    730.0           730.0           730.0000 
 
07/07/2026                  9,791    730.0           730.0           730.0000 
 
09/07/2026                15,000    730.0           724.0           727.0000 
 
10/07/2026                13,700    710.0           706.0           707.7518

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,910,553 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,036,133. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
06/07/2026   990      730.00         12:54:10        00081640235TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/07/2026   1510      730.00         12:54:10        00081640236TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/07/2026   720      730.00         12:54:12        00081640239TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/07/2026   124      730.00         12:54:12        00081640240TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/07/2026   454      730.00         15:27:03        00081645217TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/07/2026   2500      730.00         16:26:06        00081647358TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   3286      730.00         15:00:52        00081661021TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   388      730.00         15:00:52        00081661022TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   794      730.00         15:00:53        00081661023TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   4000      730.00         15:06:21        00081661353TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   314      730.00         15:06:21        00081661354TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   52       730.00         15:13:00        00081661713TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   62       730.00         15:34:32        00081663156TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   59       730.00         15:55:52        00081664333TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   38       730.00         16:10:26        00081665518TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   49       730.00         16:15:33        00081665879TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   92       730.00         16:19:37        00081666332TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   87       730.00         16:27:53        00081666811TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   291      730.00         16:35:11        00081667231TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   201      730.00         16:35:11        00081667230TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   14       730.00         16:35:11        00081667229TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/07/2026   64       730.00         16:35:11        00081667228TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   1       730.00         08:30:13        00081697640TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   5000      730.00         08:59:24        00081698754TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   2499      730.00         08:59:24        00081698755TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   49       724.00         09:12:57        00081699241TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   21       724.00         09:18:37        00081699392TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   20       724.00         09:30:59        00081699719TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   20       724.00         10:06:53        00081700574TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   2500      724.00         10:19:34        00081700972TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   796      724.00         10:19:34        00081700973TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   52       724.00         10:19:34        00081700974TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   295      724.00         10:20:00        00081700982TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   1       724.00         10:20:00        00081700983TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   2500      724.00         10:22:26        00081701027TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/07/2026   1246      724.00         10:22:26        00081701028TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/07/2026   6000      710.00         10:27:58        00081725062TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/07/2026   7700      706.00         12:17:25        00081727210TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 435952 
EQS News ID:  2364312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2364312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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