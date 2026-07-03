DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 03-Jul-2026 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 29 June - 3 July 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 29/06/2026 12,993 730.00 722.00 726.9627 30/06/2026 5,426 726.00 726.00 726.0000 01/07/2026 1,816 726.00 726.00 726.0000 02/07/2026 15,000 730.00 730.00 730.0000 03/07/2026 15,000 730.00 730.00 730.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,865,764 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,080,922. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

3 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 29/06/2026 1 730.00 08:33:08 00081520278TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 999 730.00 08:34:03 00081520294TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 3464 730.00 08:34:03 00081520295TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 536 730.00 09:09:05 00081521669TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1000 726.00 09:18:24 00081521927TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 3463 726.00 09:18:24 00081521928TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 81 726.00 10:05:56 00081523708TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 297 726.00 10:06:03 00081523710TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 159 726.00 10:06:03 00081523711TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 450 722.00 11:30:19 00081526316TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 31 722.00 11:30:19 00081526317TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 357 722.00 12:00:33 00081527489TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 114 722.00 12:02:12 00081527521TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 446 722.00 12:02:17 00081527523TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 9 722.00 13:52:34 00081531524TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 20 722.00 13:52:35 00081531525TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 446 722.00 14:25:51 00081532615TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 450 726.00 15:22:08 00081536058TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 112 726.00 15:22:08 00081536059TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 15:24:19 00081536142TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 15:28:44 00081536329TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 15:33:41 00081536621TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 15:55:37 00081538445TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 261 726.00 16:09:00 00081539487TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 221 726.00 16:18:14 00081540370TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 67 726.00 16:18:14 00081540371TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 16:18:18 00081540376TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 16:18:32 00081540380TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 16:18:41 00081540422TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 16:18:53 00081540433TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1 726.00 16:19:58 00081540496TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 2047 726.00 10:51:20 00081551667TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1812 726.00 10:51:20 00081551668TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 669 726.00 10:51:20 00081551669TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 708 726.00 13:47:00 00081560110TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 190 726.00 16:35:21 00081569031TRLO0 XLON 01/07/2026 1 726.00 08:30:15 00081570307TRLO0 XLON 01/07/2026 1814 726.00 11:56:33 00081580097TRLO0 XLON 01/07/2026 1 726.00 15:10:47 00081589068TRLO0 XLON 02/07/2026 15000 730.00 11:08:05 00081602909TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 3000 730.00 10:02:40 00081621013TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 36 730.00 10:06:09 00081621125TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 54 730.00 10:06:09 00081621126TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 1000 730.00 10:24:04 00081621631TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 1090 730.00 10:28:47 00081621697TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 1409 730.00 10:28:47 00081621698TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 54 730.00 10:28:48 00081621699TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 1 730.00 11:05:28 00081622910TRLO0 XLON 03/07/2026 8356 730.00 11:18:03 00081623583TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 434986 EQS News ID: 2360184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 03, 2026 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)