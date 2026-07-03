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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
03.07.26 | 08:10
8,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,80019:04
Dow Jones News
03.07.2026 18:45 Uhr
419 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
03-Jul-2026 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 29 June - 3 July 
2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
29/06/2026  12,993           730.00          722.00          726.9627 
 
30/06/2026  5,426            726.00          726.00          726.0000 
 
01/07/2026  1,816            726.00          726.00          726.0000 
 
02/07/2026  15,000           730.00          730.00          730.0000 
 
03/07/2026  15,000           730.00          730.00          730.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,865,764 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,080,922. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

3 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
29/06/2026   1       730.00         08:33:08        00081520278TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   999      730.00         08:34:03        00081520294TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   3464      730.00         08:34:03        00081520295TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   536      730.00         09:09:05        00081521669TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1000      726.00         09:18:24        00081521927TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   3463      726.00         09:18:24        00081521928TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   81       726.00         10:05:56        00081523708TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   297      726.00         10:06:03        00081523710TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   159      726.00         10:06:03        00081523711TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   450      722.00         11:30:19        00081526316TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   31       722.00         11:30:19        00081526317TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   357      722.00         12:00:33        00081527489TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   114      722.00         12:02:12        00081527521TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   446      722.00         12:02:17        00081527523TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   9       722.00         13:52:34        00081531524TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   20       722.00         13:52:35        00081531525TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   446      722.00         14:25:51        00081532615TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   450      726.00         15:22:08        00081536058TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   112      726.00         15:22:08        00081536059TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         15:24:19        00081536142TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         15:28:44        00081536329TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         15:33:41        00081536621TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         15:55:37        00081538445TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   261      726.00         16:09:00        00081539487TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   221      726.00         16:18:14        00081540370TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   67       726.00         16:18:14        00081540371TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         16:18:18        00081540376TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         16:18:32        00081540380TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         16:18:41        00081540422TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         16:18:53        00081540433TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/06/2026   1       726.00         16:19:58        00081540496TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/06/2026   2047      726.00         10:51:20        00081551667TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/06/2026   1812      726.00         10:51:20        00081551668TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/06/2026   669      726.00         10:51:20        00081551669TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/06/2026   708      726.00         13:47:00        00081560110TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/06/2026   190      726.00         16:35:21        00081569031TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/07/2026   1       726.00         08:30:15        00081570307TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/07/2026   1814      726.00         11:56:33        00081580097TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/07/2026   1       726.00         15:10:47        00081589068TRLO0        XLON 
 
02/07/2026   15000     730.00         11:08:05        00081602909TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   3000      730.00         10:02:40        00081621013TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   36       730.00         10:06:09        00081621125TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   54       730.00         10:06:09        00081621126TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   1000      730.00         10:24:04        00081621631TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   1090      730.00         10:28:47        00081621697TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   1409      730.00         10:28:47        00081621698TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   54       730.00         10:28:48        00081621699TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   1       730.00         11:05:28        00081622910TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/07/2026   8356      730.00         11:18:03        00081623583TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 434986 
EQS News ID:  2360184 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2360184&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2026 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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