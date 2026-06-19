DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 19-Jun-2026 / 18:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders: -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 (the "Annual Report") -- Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") -- Form of Proxy Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of 2026 AGM are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/ corporate/investors/general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, all documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report which is available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above. The Company's AGM will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 21 July 2026 at 11 a.m. For further information, please contact: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 19 June 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: ACS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 432616 EQS News ID: 2350318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 19, 2026 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)