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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:02
7,950 Euro
+1,92 % +0,150
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Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,20020:03
Dow Jones News
19.06.2026 19:33 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and 
Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 
19-Jun-2026 / 18:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") 

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General 
Meeting 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available 
to shareholders: 

   -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 (the "Annual Report") 
   -- Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
   -- Form of Proxy 
  
 
Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of 2026 AGM are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/ 
corporate/investors/general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, all documents have been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text 
within the Annual Report which is available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as 
noted above. 

The Company's AGM will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 21 July 2026 at 11 
a.m. 

For further information, please contact: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary  
 
020 8996 2073 

19 June 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 432616 
EQS News ID:  2350318 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350318&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.