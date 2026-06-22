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WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 17:39
85,17 Euro
+0,26 % +0,22
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STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
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85,0985,2617:44
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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Daystar Power Group: Daystar Power Reaches 6.8 Megawatts of Installed Solar Capacity For Nestlé Across West Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daystar Power Group has expanded its energy partnership with Nestlé across West Africa, with solar installations now operational at four manufacturing facilities spanning Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Senegal. The deployments bring the total installed capacity across Nestlé's sites to 6,884 kWp, nearly 7 megawatts, making it one of the largest commercial and industrial solar partnerships in the region.

The four sites, two in Abidjan, one in Tema, and one in Dakar, are all fully operational, with each system designed around the specific grid and operational profile of its location.

"Nearly 7 megawatts across four Nestlé facilities is a number we are proud of, but what it represents matters more than the figure itself. It means that one of the world's most demanding manufacturers has tested our model, trusted it, and come back. Our job now is to keep earning that, across every market where industry needs energy it can count on."

Yischai Beinisch, CEO, Daystar Power Group

From One Site to Four Sites

The partnership began with a single commissioning and expanded to span three countries and four facilities. In Côte d'Ivoire, Daystar Power has delivered 3,447 kWp across two Abidjan sites. In Ghana, a 2,547 kWp system powers Nestlé's Tema factory. In Senegal, an 890 kWp installation operates at the Dakar facility.

Each system is sized and configured to deliver measurable environmental and social impact, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved energy resilience. The design is tailored to the operational and grid conditions at each location, ensuring reliable clean energy access while supporting local development and aligning with Nestlé's publicly stated net zero commitments.

This investment reflects our commitment to building a business that not only grows but does so responsibly. By advancing solar energy projects inGhana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal, we are embedding sustainability into our growth, reinforcing our role as a
force for good, creating long-term value for communities, and ensuring that our footprint actively contributes to a cleaner, more resilient future."

Samer Chedid, CEO, Nestlé Central and West Africa Region.

A Footprint That Keeps Growing

Nestlé's manufacturing presence extends across West Africa, including markets where Daystar Power has its deepest operational roots. With a delivery record now spanning three countries and nearly 7 megawatts of installed capacity, the infrastructure and the relationship are in place to support what comes next.

About Daystar Power Group

Daystar Power Group provides solar hybrid energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients across Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo. The company manages full project lifecycle under lease, lease-to-own, PAAS, and SAAS structures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998545/Daystar_Power_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daystar-power-reaches-6-8-megawatts-of-installed-solar-capacity-for-nestle-across-west-africa-302806844.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.