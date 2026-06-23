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WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 17:40
72,67 Euro
-2,11 % -1,57
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CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
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72,6172,6922.06.
72,6572,7522.06.
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 01:36 Uhr
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The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi: DoH and Sanofi Partner to Advance Vaccine Innovation

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Sanofi, a worldwide biopharma and vaccines leader, have signed an Memorandum of Understanding and intend to into an agreement to advance their partnership in vaccine innovation and to jointly explore the development of a Vaccine Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration would strengthen capabilities across AI-enabled vaccine discovery, mRNA research, clinical development and manufacturing, and support regional and global preparedness for future public health challenges.

Operating within Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, the collaboration intends to bring together scientific research, clinical infrastructure, academic expertise, enabling regulation and advanced manufacturing within a single ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said: "Through our partnership with Sanofi, we are bringing together AI, scientific research, clinical expertise, advanced manufacturing and enabling regulation within a single ecosystem designed to accelerate the journey from discovery to impact. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to creating an environment where innovators can build, test and scale solutions that improve lives, strengthen preparedness and advance health outcomes for communities around the world."

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Vaccines, Greater Gulf at Sanofi, said: "We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the DoH. Vaccine innovation today is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, by advances in mRNA science, and by new models that connect discovery, development and manufacturing. We look forward to exploring how these capabilities can be brought together to accelerate the journey from discovery to the patients."

The planned Vaccine Innovation Centre is expected to strengthen Abu Dhabi's contribution to global health security while supporting the development of local scientific talent, advanced manufacturing capabilities and next-generation vaccine innovation. Through the advancement of vaccine research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the region, the centre will help expand access to advanced vaccines and strengthen preparedness for future public health challenges.

The announcement forms part of Abu Dhabi's participation at BIO International Convention 2026, where the emirate is showcasing its intelligent life sciences ecosystem and partnerships across genomics, gene editing, AI-enabled health innovation, advanced therapeutics and rare disease.

A key enabler of the emirates intelligent life sciences ecosystem is Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, which connects research, investment, commercialisation and healthcare implementation within a single ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998667/The_Department_of_Health_Abu_Dhabi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714371/6010722/DoH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doh-and-sanofi-partner-to-advance-vaccine-innovation-302806994.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.