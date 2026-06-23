Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of Oversubscribed Retail Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

23 June 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(" Acuity", or the " Company")

Result of Oversubscribed Retail Offer

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, is pleased to announce that the Retail Offer, as announced on 17 June 2026 (the " Retail Launch Announcement"), has now closed. The Retail Offer was oversubscribed and, as such, conditional on shareholder approval at the General Meeting, has been upsized to accommodate full allocations. The Retail Offer has raised in aggregate £53,396 through the issuance of 7,119,400 Retail Offer Shares at a price of 0.75 pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price").

Each Retail Offer Share will have one warrant attached, exercisable at the Issue Price for a period of one year ("Retail Warrants"). The Retail Warrants will not be admitted to trading on AIM.

The Company requires additional share authorities to allot the Retail Offer Shares and Retail Warrants. Accordingly, the Retail Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon Shareholders approving the Resolution 1 at the General Meeting being held on 7 July 2026, and the Retail Offer Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Offer being admitted to trading on the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission of the New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Retail Offer is expected to take place on or around 9 July 2026. Completion of the Retail Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon the completion of the Placing.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Retail Launch Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus(NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 AlbR Capital(Joint broker) https://www.albrcapital.com/ Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.