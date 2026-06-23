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WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HX
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
0,160 Euro
+34,23 % +0,041
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt secures an order from TAE Technologies within fusion

Freemelt will conduct a feasibility study for the private industrial company TAE Technologies, where the first phase involves printing tungsten components as part of an engineering evaluation and manufacturing demonstration. The objective is, subject to successful results, to advance the project through subsequent development phases towards the industrial application of additive manufacturing.

TAE Technologies is a privately held American company and one of the most established players in the development of commercial fusion energy, with a focus on enabling carbon-free power generation through advanced reactor concepts. The company is currently transitioning from research and development towards the commercialization of fusion technology, with the ambition to establish fusion as a key component of the future global energy system.

"This is a strategically important project to expand Freemelt's position within fusion energy and will demonstrate our tungsten capabilities. Working together with an innovative player such as TAE Technologies provides us with an important opportunity to further demonstrate our capabilities in tungsten and advanced materials," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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