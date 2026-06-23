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Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
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WKN: A2PUD4 | ISIN: CA36168Q1046 | Ticker-Symbol: 36E
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 09:31
30,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,40030,80013:20
30,40030,80013:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC30,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.