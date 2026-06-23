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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 13:51
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 13:34 Uhr
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UREVO Mid-Year Sale Brings 2026's Biggest Deal Yet to Amazon and Official Website

BERLIN, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO today announced its 2026 Mid-Year Sale, its biggest promotion of the year, running across UREVO's international Amazon stores and official website. Consumers can save up to 40% on Amazon and up to $330 on the official site.

UREVO

From June 23-26, UREVO anchors its Mid-Year Sale to Amazon Prime Day, giving Prime members exclusive access to discounts of up to 40% off on top-rated smart wellness products. The synchronized global flash sale goes live across UREVO's international Amazon platforms.

  • UREVO US Amazon Store
  • UREVO CA Amazon Store
  • UREVO DE Amazon Store
  • UREVO UK Amazon Store
  • UREVO FR Amazon Store
  • UREVO IT Amazon Store

Promotion dates and active hours may vary slightly based on local time zones for each Amazon marketplace.

Official Website Exclusive (June 12-July 6)

For a longer savings window, UREVO's official store runs a three-phase campaign:

  • Early Access (June 12-22): Early access to selected offers.
  • Prime Week (June 23-29): Enjoy maximum price drops.
  • Extended Sale (June 30-July 6): Final mid-year and post-holiday deals.

Website customers unlock up to $330 OFF, plus gift-with-purchase rewards on qualifying livestream orders, across the US, CA, EU and UK stores.

Featured Innovations

The catalog spotlights UREVO's Cyber, Foldi, SpaceWalk, and Wellness series:

  • CyberPad (Office/Home): Whisper-quiet 2.5HP under-desk treadmills with 14% incline and Hivetech shock absorption that cuts knee impact by 30%.
  • FoldiMix 5L: Foldable cross-trainer with dual brushless motors (up to 3.0HP), 9 auto-incline levels, and 400-lb capacity.
  • SpaceWalk 5L: Compact walking pad with 8-point shock absorption and app-based programming.
  • AI-Powered Recovery Boots (website exclusive): 32 smart massage modes to improve circulation and ease soreness.

"At UREVO, we believe that true wellness should be seamless, intuitive, and sustainable for everyone," said Anna Luo, CGO at UREVO. "By synchronizing our biggest discounts of 2026 across both Amazon and our official website, we are making it easier and more affordable than ever for consumers to invest in their active lifestyles."

About UREVO

UREVO is a global smart wellness brand empowering personal fitness through technology. Guided by its "Achieve More with Less" philosophy, UREVO builds an AI-powered wellness ecosystem spanning fitness training, health management, recovery, and tracking. For more information, visit www.urevo.com

Follow UREVO on social media:

  • Instagram:@urevo_official
  • YouTube:@UREVO_official
  • Facebook:@UREVO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3102bda-eaad-4e6a-b6be-a9d6f772fdde



Media Contact: Vincent Wang E-Mail: marketing@urevo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.