FMC Corporation Announces $114 Million Sale-Leaseback of Newark, Delaware Property

Company will continue to operate its global R&D headquarters at the Stine Research Center

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced that it has entered into a framework agreement to sell its property in Newark, Delaware for gross proceeds of approximately $114 million USD, subject to a due diligence period and other closing conditions and adjustments. Upon completion of the sale, FMC intends to lease back the facilities it actively operates under a separate lease agreement. FMC will retain ownership of its adjacent Maryland properties.

The decision to pursue this transaction reflects FMC's ongoing efforts to optimize its asset base, converting underutilized real estate into capital that will be applied directly to debt reduction while maintaining the operational capabilities central to the company's growth strategy.

The transaction is structured to minimize any disruption to FMC's research operations. FMC's Stine Research Center, its global R&D headquarters, will continue to operate at the site following the transaction. The company's R&D capabilities, core research activities and scientific infrastructure remain fully in place.

"The Stine Research Center remains the global headquarters for FMC's R&D organization and will continue to play a central role in advancing our innovation pipeline," said Seva Rostovtsev, executive vice president and chief technology officer. "This transaction allows us to optimize our physical footprint by reducing underutilized space while preserving and improving the world-class facilities, infrastructure and scientific talent that power our research and long-term growth."

"Unlocking the value of underutilized real estate and applying the proceeds to debt reduction reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our balance sheet without compromising the investments and capabilities that will drive FMC's future growth," said Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to a due diligence period and various other closing conditions and adjustments. As is customary for transactions of this kind, the parties may elect to renegotiate certain terms during the diligence period and to amend the framework agreement accordingly. The agreement also contemplates that the form of the leaseback agreement and various other operational and economic terms are still to be agreed between the parties and are therefore at a preliminary stage. As a result, there can be no assurance that the framework agreement will ultimately result in any transaction.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions - including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture - enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, regarding the agreement, the ability to negotiate a leaseback agreement, any impact on FMC's research operations, and the expected timing of and proceeds from the transaction.

In some cases, FMC has identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook", "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2025 Form 10-K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement.

We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation