Advisor Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) (the "Company" or "Apptly"), operator of the UberDoc direct-pay healthcare marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Johnson to its advisory board (the "Advisory Board"). Johnson co-founded Lemonaid Health, the first national direct-to-consumer telehealth service in the United States, and led it as Chief Executive Officer through its US$400 million sale to 23andMe in 2021.

Johnson built the model UberDoc now extends to specialty care. Lemonaid put primary care in the consumer's pocket. UberDoc connects patients directly to board-certified specialists at transparent prices, with no referrals, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. Johnson's addition deepens the Company's bench in consumer healthcare as it moves from a recent public listing into commercial scale.

"Paul did not just build a company, he built a category, and he did it by betting that patients are consumers the moment the system lets them be," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a practicing vascular surgeon. "That is the same bet the Company is making for specialty care. Having Mr. Johnson advising us as we scale strengthens our ability to execute with guidance from someone who has already navigated this path successfully."

"Apptly is attacking the access problem from the specialist side, where the cost and the friction concentrate," said Paul Johnson. "A surgeon who still practices, who feels both the patient's frustration and the physician's, is exactly who should be building this. I am glad to help."

Johnson is a General Partner at Flex Capital, a CEO coach, and an active investor and director across digital health. Before founding Lemonaid, Johnson ran online operations for one of the United Kingdom's largest pharmacy groups. The appointment continues a deliberate strengthening of the Company's board and advisory bench, following the recent addition of John Dvor to the Board of Directors.

Name Change

Further to its press release dated June 18, 2026, the Company announces that is has also changed its name (the "Name Change") to "Apptly Health Technologies Corp." The common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new name at the opening of trading on June 23, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "APPT".

Following the Name Change, the new CUSIP number of the Common Shares is 03790W107 and the ISIN is CA03790W1XXX. The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change, and shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

Focus Communications Engagement

The Company has engaged Focus Communications Investor Relations Inc. ("FCIR") to support its investor relations and corporate communications initiatives. Under the engagement, FCIR will provide investor outreach, shareholder communications, capital markets advisory, and strategic communications services designed to increase the Company's visibility among existing and prospective investors and strengthen engagement with the investment community (the "Services"). In consideration for the Services, FCIR will receive an aggregate payment of C$60,000 over a six-month term commencing June 19, 2026, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the agreement (the "Agreement"). FCIR may provide additional services to the Company in the future.

FCIR is a Toronto-based investor relations and communications firm. The firm provides strategic investor relations programs, shareholder communications, market awareness initiatives, and capital markets advisory services to public and private companies.

FCIR and its principal, Leo Karabelas, are at arm's length to the Company and have advised that they own 428,571 Common Shares of the Company.

FCIR has an address at 281 Village Green Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9R3 and can be contacted at info@fcir.ca or by telephone at (647) 689-6041.

About Apptly Health Technologies (formerly, UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp.)

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, the platform provides patients with faster access to care while enabling physicians to expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, M.D.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the effective deepening of the Company's bench pursuant to the engagement of the Company's strategic advisor, Paul Johnson's anticipated ability to strengthen the Company's advisory team, the Company's Name Change, the continued trading of the Company's securities under existing trading symbols, the engagement of FCIR, the anticipated receipt of the Services, including the production and distribution of digital investor content, video interviews and related corporate communications, the anticipated benefits of investor communications, digital market awareness and content strategy initiatives, and the Company's broader growth strategy and future business plans. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the receipt of required approvals, market conditions, business execution risks, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the initiatives described in this release will achieve the results currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302508

Source: Apptly Health Technologies Corp.