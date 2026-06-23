

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $537 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $6.663 billion from $6.328 billion last year.



Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $537 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $6.663 Bln vs. $6.328 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.22



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News