

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, leisure travel company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter, and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of approximately $1.35 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings of approximately $2.22 per share, up from the prior forecast of approximately $2.21 per share.



In Tuesday's regular trading session on the NYSE, CCL is trading at $27.17, down $3.02 or 10.02 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News