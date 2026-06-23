Manila, Philippines, June 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced the signing of a Long-Term Parts and Services Agreement (LTPSA) between its Philippine after-sales arm MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corporation (MHI-PSC) and LNGPH, through its corporate unit South Premiere Power Corporation (SPPC), for the 1,200MW Ilihan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Batangas.The signing marks the latest milestone in the partnership between the companies, with their collaboration now extending to parts and inspection management. It is also the latest contribution by Mitsubishi Power to Ilihan, having supplied M501G gas turbines to the power plant in 2002.Under the LTPSA, MHI-PSC will provide critical parts and services - including hot parts and spare parts supply, repair works, and technical advisory services - to the M501G gas turbines. Through the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will help ensure the plant's continued operational reliability and optimal performance amid evolving market conditions.LNGPH is an integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal and gas-to-power complex in Batangas with a total installed capacity of 2.5GW, supporting the reliable supply of natural gas for power generation in the Luzon grid. It operates through its two main corporate entities, SPPC and Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI). LNGPH represents the joint investments of Chromite Gas Holdings Inc., a joint venture between Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN) and Aboitiz-owned Therma Natgas Power Inc., along with San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP).Akihiro Ondo, Managing Director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, said: "Sustaining the performance and reliability of power assets is at the core of Mitsubishi Power's engineering excellence. This new agreement builds on more than two decades of proven operation of our M501G gas turbines at the Ilihan Combined Cycle Power Plant and underscores our commitment to delivering world-class energy solutions to our customers. Through this long-term partnership with LNGPH and SPPC, we are not only maintaining vital infrastructure, but ultimately are helping provide stable, flexible power generation to meet the Philippines' evolving needs for decades to come."Yari A. Miralao, President and CEO of LNGPH, said: "Over the past two decades, the SPPC facility, with the steadfast support of Mitsubishi Power, has been a key source of reliable power for the Luzon grid. Today, with a power supply agreement extending through 2040 and a renewed commitment from our ownership group, we are confident in the plant's continued role in supporting the country's energy needs. This LTPSA represents more than a long-term agreement, as it reflects a decades-long partnership built on trust, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to energy security. Together with Mitsubishi Power, we will continue enhancing the reliability and efficiency of our assets to help power the Philippines' long-term economic growth."Mitsubishi Power has established a strong presence in the Philippines and is the only manufacturing company in the energy sector with an engineering and service hub based in the country, served by a team of more than 1,600 engineers. Today, the company supplies more than a quarter of the nation's total installed capacity, through major power plant developments such as Ilihan, San Lorenzo, Makban, Pagbilao and San Buenaventura. The Philippines is also home to one of four TOMONI(R) Hubs in the world, providing remote monitoring and analytics, predictive diagnostics, and operational support for power plants across the Asia Pacific region. With these capabilities, Mitsubishi Power supports the Philippines' goals of strengthening energy security, reliability, and decarbonization.Source: Mitsubishi PowerCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.