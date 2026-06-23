

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, has unveiled a new line of AI-powered smart glasses called Meta Glasses, with prices starting at a more affordable $299.



The new lineup includes three frame styles: Meta Adventurer, Meta Fury, and Meta Glasses by Kylie, a collection developed with Kylie Jenner. The glasses are available in 26 combinations of frame colors and lens options, including prescription-compatible versions.



Meta Glasses feature built-in cameras, open-ear speakers, voice controls and access to Meta AI, powered by the company's new Muse Spark model. Users can take photos and videos, listen to music, make calls, receive real-time translations and interact with AI for tasks such as navigation, scheduling and information searches.



The company said the glasses offer more than eight hours of battery life, while the included charging case provides up to 40 additional hours.



Meta said the new product aims to make AI-powered wearables more accessible, with the starting price at least $80 lower than the company's entry-level Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.



The glasses are available beginning today through Meta, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Best Buy, Amazon and other select retailers. Meta also introduced a new charging stand compatible with its displayless AI glasses portfolio.



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