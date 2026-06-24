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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:00
1,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,10023.06.
Dow Jones News
24.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
206 Leser
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Orla Keegan Appointed Head of Investor Relations

DJ Orla Keegan Appointed Head of Investor Relations 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Orla Keegan Appointed Head of Investor Relations 
24-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Orla Keegan appointed Head of Investor Relations 

24 June 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES"), Ireland's leading provider of 
residential rental accommodation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Orla Keegan as Head of Investor Relations. 

Orla joins I-RES with more than 20 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, corporate communications 
and financial reporting, having advised boards and executive leadership teams across publicly listed companies in 
Ireland and Australia. 

In her role as Head of Investor Relations, Orla will lead I-RES's investor relations strategy and engagement programme, 
working closely with the executive team and Board to strengthen relationships with shareholders, analysts and the wider 
investment community. 

Orla joins I-RES from FINEOS Corporation, where she served as Head of Investor Relations since 2019, leading the global 
investor relations function for the ASX-listed enterprise software company. Prior to FINEOS, Orla was Executive 
Director and Head of Sydney Office at Market Eye, Australia's leading investor relations and financial communications 
advisory firm, advising ASX-listed companies, including property and real estate-focused organisations, on investor 
engagement, disclosure and capital markets communications. Earlier in her career, Orla held investor relations and 
regulatory reporting roles with Macquarie Group and began her professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 
Dublin. 

Orla holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics & Finance from University College Dublin and is a Fellow Chartered 
Accountant (FCA) with Chartered Accountants Ireland. She also holds a Diploma of Investor Relations from the 
Australasian Investor Relations Association and has completed the Company Directors Course with the Australian 
Institute of Company Directors. 

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of I-RES REIT, said: "We are delighted to welcome Orla to I-RES. Orla's 
combination of investor relations, strategic communications and listed company experience, together with her 
understanding of capital markets, will be a significant asset to I-RES. With residential investment activity increasing 
and market conditions becoming more supportive of growth, she joins at an exciting time for the business. As we 
continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for shareholders, Orla will play an important role in 
strengthening our engagement with the investment community and communicating the opportunities ahead for I-RES." 

Commenting on her appointment, Orla Keegan, said: "I am delighted to join I-RES at such an important stage in the 
Company's development. I-RES has established itself as Ireland's leading provider of professionally managed rental 
accommodation, with a high-quality portfolio, a strong operating platform and a clear strategy for delivering 
sustainable long-term value. I look forward to working closely with Eddie, the executive team and the Board to deepen 
engagement with shareholders and analysts, communicate the Company's growth story and support the continued delivery of 
value for all stakeholders." 

END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations      Tel: +353 (1) 5570974                              
 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                  Tel: +353 (0) 87 
227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                         Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 
3749 
 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 433078 
EQS News ID:  2352390 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352390&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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