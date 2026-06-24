DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 24-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that, on 19 June 2026, the Executive Directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") received shares for nil consideration following the release of vested awards under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as summarised below and detailed in the PDMR Notifications that follow. i. Recovery LTIP awards granted on 29 September 2021 over a combination of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("A" Shares) and "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each ("B" Shares), which vested on 9 May 2024, were released following the end of a two-year post-vesting holding period; and ii. 2023 LTIP awards granted on 25 July 2023 over a combination of "A" Shares and "B" Shares vested in full on 7 May 2026 following the Remuneration Committee's determination that the EPS performance condition had been satisfied above the maximum target, and were released. In respect of both awards, "A" Shares were satisfied by transfer from Treasury and the "B" Shares by transfer from the Fuller, Smith & Turner Employee Share Trust 1998. On 19 June 2026, Executive Directors and PDMRs sold "A" Shares and/or "B" Shares to satisfy tax liabilities arising on the release of Shares. "A" Shares were sold at GBP7.066141 per share and "B" Shares at GBP0.7066141 per share. Certain individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as detailed in the PDMR Notifications below. Details of the vested awards were disclosed in the Company's 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 24 June 2026 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a two-year holding period; b) Nature of the transaction and b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "B" "A" Price per Price per Shares Share Share Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) a. 34,788 Nil 86,971 Nil Release b. 11,800 GBP7.066141 86,971 GBP0.7066141 Tax sale "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Shares Aggregated information a. 34,788 Nil 86,971 Nil d) Release b. 11,800 GBP83,380.45 86,971 GBP61,454.93 Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a two-year holding period; b) Nature of the transaction and b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "B" "A" Price per Price per Shares Share Share Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) a. 18,635 Nil 46,589 Nil Release b. 6,321 GBP7.066141 46,589 GBP0.7066141 Tax sale "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Aggregated information Shares d) a. 18,635 Nil 46,589 Nil Release b. 6,321 GBP44,665.08 46,589 GBP32,920.44 Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a two-year holding period; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "B" "A" Price per Price per Shares Share Share Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) a. 13,915 Nil 34,788 Nil Release b. 8,217 GBP7.066141 - - Tax sale "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Aggregated information Shares d) a. 13,915 Nil 34,788 Nil Release b. 8,217 GBP58,062.48 - - Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a two-year holding period; b. Sale of Shares to cover tax; and b) Nature of the transaction c. Sale of 50% of post-tax Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Price per Share "B" Shares Share Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) a. 5,218 Nil 13,045 Nil Release b. Tax 1,770 GBP7.066141 13,045 GBP0.7066141 sale c. Further sale 1,724 GBP7.066141 - - "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Shares Aggregated information a. 5,218 Nil 13,045 Nil Release d) b. Tax 1,770 GBP12,507.07 13,045 GBP9,217.78 sale c. Further sale 1,724 GBP12,182.03 - -

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

c. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a two-year holding period; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "A" Shares Price per "B" Shares Price per Share Share a. 5,218 Nil 13,045 Nil Release c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3,081 GBP7.066141 - - b. Tax sale "B" Aggregated Aggregated "A" Shares Price Price Aggregated information Shares d) a. 5,218 Nil 13,045 Nil Release b. Tax 3,081 GBP21,770.78 - - sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of the relevant performance condition at the maximum level; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "A" Price per "B" Price per Shares Share Shares Share a. 17,173 Nil 42,934 Nil Release c) Price(s) and volume(s) 10,140 GBP7.066141 - - b. Tax sale "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Shares Aggregated information d) a. 17,173 Nil 42,934 Nil Release b. 10,140 GBP71,650.67 - - Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a. Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of the relevant performance condition at the maximum level; b. Sale of Shares to cover tax; and b) Nature of the transaction c. Further sale Price Volume "A" Price per "B" Price per Shares Share Shares Share a. 15,225 Nil 38,063 Nil Release c) Price(s) and volume(s) b. 5,165 GBP7.066141 38,063 GBP0.7066141 Tax sale c. Further sale 10,060 GBP7.066141 - - "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Shares a. 15,225 Nil 38,063 Nil Release d) Aggregated information b. 5,165 GBP36,496.62 38,063 GBP26,895.85 Tax sale c. 10,060 GBP71,085.38 - - Further sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

c. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carrie Joslin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Food & Drink Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted a) Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of the relevant performance condition at the maximum level; and b) Nature of the transaction b) Sale of Shares to cover tax. Price Volume "A" Price per "B" Price per Shares Share Shares Share a. 9,356 Nil 23,390 Nil c) Price(s) and volume(s) Release b. 3,174 GBP7.066141 23,390 GBP0.7066141 Tax sale "B" "A" Aggregated Aggregated Shares Price Price Aggregated information Shares d) a. 9,356 Nil 23,390 Nil Release b. 3,174 GBP22,427.93 23,390 GBP16,527.70 Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 433080 EQS News ID: 2352436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 24, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)