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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
7,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,70008:58
Dow Jones News
24.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
271 Leser
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
24-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Company announces that, on 19 June 2026, the Executive Directors and other persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities ("PDMRs") received shares for nil consideration following the release of vested awards under the 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as summarised below and detailed in the PDMR 
Notifications that follow. 

 i. Recovery LTIP awards granted on 29 September 2021 over a combination of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
  ("A" Shares) and "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each ("B" Shares), which vested on 9 May 2024, were released following 
  the end of a two-year post-vesting holding period; and 
  
 
ii. 2023 LTIP awards granted on 25 July 2023 over a combination of "A" Shares and "B" Shares vested in full 
  on 7 May 2026 following the Remuneration Committee's determination that the EPS performance condition had been 
  satisfied above the maximum target, and were released. 
  
 
In respect of both awards, "A" Shares were satisfied by transfer from Treasury and the "B" Shares by transfer from the 
Fuller, Smith & Turner Employee Share Trust 1998. 

On 19 June 2026, Executive Directors and PDMRs sold "A" Shares and/or "B" Shares to satisfy tax liabilities arising on 
the release of Shares. "A" Shares were sold at GBP7.066141 per share and "B" Shares at GBP0.7066141 per share. Certain 
individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as detailed in the PDMR Notifications below. 

Details of the vested awards were disclosed in the Company's 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. 

Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

24 June 2026 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                      "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
                                    
a) 
                                  
 
       Identification code                 "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                  a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award 
                                    following the end of a two-year holding period; 
b)      Nature of the transaction                and 
                                  b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                                  Price           Volume 

                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Price per     Price per 
                                          Shares Share     Share 
                                              Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  a. 34,788 Nil    86,971 Nil 
                                Release 
 
                                  b. 11,800 GBP7.066141 86,971 GBP0.7066141 
                                    Tax sale 
                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                          Shares Price     Price 
                                             Shares 
       Aggregated information 
                                  a. 34,788 Nil    86,971 Nil 
d)                               Release 
 
       
                                  b. 11,800 GBP83,380.45 86,971 GBP61,454.93 
                                  Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Neil Smith 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Finance Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                      "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
                                    
a) 
                                  
 
       Identification code                 "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                  a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award 
                                    following the end of a two-year holding period; 
b)      Nature of the transaction                and 
                                  b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                                  Price           Volume 

                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Price per     Price per 
                                          Shares Share     Share 
                                             Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  a. 18,635 Nil    46,589 Nil 
                                Release 
 
                                  b. 6,321  GBP7.066141 46,589 GBP0.7066141 
                                    Tax sale
                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                          Shares Price     Price 
       Aggregated information                          Shares 
d) 
                                  a. 18,635 Nil    46,589 Nil 
                                 Release 
 
 
                                  b. 6,321  GBP44,665.08 46,589 GBP32,920.44 
                                    Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                      "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                   
 
       Identification code                 "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                  a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following 
                                  the end of a two-year holding period; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                  b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                                  Price           Volume 

                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Price per     Price per 
                                          Shares Share     Share 
                                              Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  a. 13,915 Nil    34,788 Nil 
                                Release 
 
                                  b. 8,217  GBP7.066141 -    - 
                                    Tax sale 
                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                          Shares Price     Price 
       Aggregated information                         Shares 
d) 
                                  a. 13,915 Nil    34,788 Nil 
                                 Release 
 
 
                                  b. 8,217  GBP58,062.48 -    - 
                                    Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                   Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status             Chief People Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
 
 
                            Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                          
 
                            213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                          
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                            "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                            "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                            
a)        
                          
       Identification code 
                          "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                            "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                            a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end of a 
                            two-year holding period; 
 
                            b. Sale of Shares to cover tax; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                            c.   Sale of 50% of post-tax Shares 

                            Price             Volume 

                                     "A" 
                                         Price per        Price per 
                                        Share     "B" Shares Share 
                                   Shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          a.   5,218  Nil      13,045   Nil 
                              Release 
 
                            b. Tax 1,770  GBP7.066141   13,045   GBP0.7066141 
                              sale 
 
                            c. Further sale  1,724  GBP7.066141   -     - 
                                                 "B" 
                                     "A"    Aggregated       Aggregated 
                                      Shares  Price       Price 
                                            Shares 
 
       Aggregated information         a.   5,218   Nil      13,045  Nil 
                              Release 
d) 
                         b. Tax 1,770   GBP12,507.07  13,045  GBP9,217.78 
                              sale 
 
                            c. Further sale  1,724   GBP12,182.03  -    -

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

c. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                   Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status             Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
       auction monitor 
 
 
                            Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                          
 
                            213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                          
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                            "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                            "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                            
a)        
                          
       Identification code 
                          "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                            "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                            a. Release of vested Recovery LTIP award following the end 
                             of a two-year holding period; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                            Price             Volume 

                                      "A" Shares Price per  "B" Shares Price per 
                                          Share          Share 
 
 
                            a.   5,218   Nil     13,045   Nil 
                              Release 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            
                               3,081   GBP7.066141  -     - 
                            b. Tax 
                              sale 
                                                 "B" 
                                          Aggregated      Aggregated 
                                      "A" Shares Price       Price 
       Aggregated information                        Shares 
d) 
                            a.   5,218   Nil      13,045 Nil 
                           Release 
 
 
                            b. Tax 3,081   GBP21,770.78  -    - 
                              sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
b)      LEI                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 
     Identification code 
                                "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                  a. Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of 
                                  the relevant performance condition at the maximum 
                                  level; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                  b. Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                                  Price          Volume 

                                          "A"   Price per "B"   Price per 
                                         Shares Share   Shares Share 
 
 
                                  a. 17,173 Nil    42,934 Nil 
                                    Release 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    
 
                                       10,140 GBP7.066141 -    - 
                                  b. 
                                    Tax sale 
                                    
 
                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                          Shares Price     Price 
                                             Shares 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)                              a. 17,173 Nil    42,934 Nil 
                                     Release 
       
                                b. 10,140 GBP71,650.67 -    - 
                                    Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Samantha Bourke 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Marketing Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
b)      LEI                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                    "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                 
 
       Identification code               "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                a. Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of the
                                relevant performance condition at the maximum level;  
 
                                b. Sale of Shares to cover tax; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                c. Further sale 

                                Price           Volume 

                                         "A"   Price per  "B"   Price per 
                                        Shares  Share    Shares  Share 
 
 
                                a.  15,225  Nil     38,063  Nil 
                                  Release 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                b.  5,165  GBP7.066141  38,063  GBP0.7066141 
                              Tax sale 
 
                                c. Further sale 10,060  GBP7.066141 -    - 
                                                   "B" 
                                        "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                         Shares  Price      Price 
                                             Shares 
 
                                a.   15,225  Nil     38,063 Nil 
                                  Release 
 
d)     Aggregated information 
                                b.  5,165  GBP36,496.62 38,063 GBP26,895.85 
                              Tax sale 
 
                                c.  10,060  GBP71,085.38 -    - 
                                  Further sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

c. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Carrie Joslin 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Food & Drink Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                  
a)        
                                
       Identification code 
                                "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                  a) Release of 2023 LTIP following satisfaction of 
                                  the 
                                   relevant performance condition at the maximum 
                                  level; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                              b)   Sale of Shares to cover tax. 

                                  Price           Volume 

                                          "A"   Price per "B"   Price per 
                                         Shares Share   Shares Share 
 
 
                                  a. 9,356  Nil    23,390 Nil 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                  Release 
 
 
                                  b. 3,174  GBP7.066141 23,390 GBP0.7066141 
                                    Tax sale 
                                                   "B" 
                                         "A"   Aggregated     Aggregated 
                                          Shares Price     Price 
       Aggregated information                         Shares 
d) 
                                  a. 9,356  Nil    23,390 Nil 
                                 Release 
 
 
                                  b. 3,174  GBP22,427.93 23,390 GBP16,527.70 
                                    Tax sale

e) Date of the transaction a. 19 June 2026 b. 19 June 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON) ("A" Shares)

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue ("B" Shares)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 433080 
EQS News ID:  2352436 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352436&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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