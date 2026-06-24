Global sports brand PUMA continued its HYROX dominance at the 2026 HYROX World Championships with a host of standout elite athlete performances and iconic community moments.

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Global sports brand PUMA continued its HYROX dominance at the 2026 HYROX World Championships with a host of standout elite athlete performances and iconic community moments, including Jake Williamson (left) and Hunter McIntyre in the Men's Elite15 Doubles.

Leading the charge was Jess Pettrow, who won the Mixed Relay with Australia for the second year in a row, with the team defending their title with an epic time of 50:19. Pettrow's golden moment followed a fourth place finish with partner Joanna Wietrzyk in the Women's Elite 15 Doubles, making it a highly successful weekend for the PUMA athlete.

In addition to her strong showing in the Women's Elite Doubles, Australian athlete Wietrzyk also secured a magnificent second place in the Women's Elite 15 Solo race a positive way to finish a remarkable season in which she broke the World Record twice and took a clean sweep of the HYROX Majors.

Elsewhere there were also second place finishes for Great Britain's Lucy Procter in the Women's Elite15 Doubles, Linda Meier in the Mixed Relay for team Germany, and the transatlantic duo of Jake Williamson and Hunter McIntyre in the Men's Elite15 Doubles. PUMA had a further five podium finishes across the various age group categories in this year's HYROX World Championships.

Across the weekend, PUMA athletes consistently delivered on the biggest stage, showcasing the speed, endurance and strength required to compete at the pinnacle of the sport.

Competing in the PUMA Deviate Elite HYROX, the first-of-its-kind performance shoe specifically engineered for HYROX racing, PUMA athletes once again demonstrated the performance advantages of footwear designed for the unique demands of hybrid competition.

Alongside the racing action, PUMA maintained a significant presence throughout the HYROX World Championships, bringing its highly anticipated NITRO Lab experience to Stockholm with more than 100 pairs of Deviate Elite HYROX won by the community. In addition, more than 500 people participated in the week's biggest shake out run that ended at the famous Grona Lund theme park, reinforcing PUMA's position as a leading force within the HYROX community.

The results continue a landmark year for PUMA in HYROX, following multiple world records, Major victories and continued innovation through its dedicated HYROX footwear and athlete programmes.

The new colourway of PUMA's Deviate Elite HYROX will be available globally 1st July on PUMA.com, in PUMA flagship stores, at HYROX events, on HYROX World, and at selected retailers across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

For more information visit www.puma.com and follow @pumatraining, or visit www.hyrox.com and follow @hyroxworld.

NITRO Lab Shakeout Run Imagery: Download Here

HYROX Elite15 Athlete Imagery: Download Here

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world's best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Stefan.Popovic@puma.comSarah.Fuller@puma.com