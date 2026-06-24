Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)" a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"), each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 21, 2026 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% of Votes For
Votes Against
% of Votes Against
Omri Brill
40,770,242
99.83%
70,504
0.17%
Roy Nevo
40,770,242
99.83%
70,504
0.17%
Sukvinder (Sokhie) Puar
40,770,242
99.83%
70,504
0.17%
Ronnie Jaegermann
40,767,242
99.82%
73,504
0.18%
Nancy Goertzen
40,770,242
99.83%
70,504
0.17%
The other item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The item of business was passed by shareholders of the Company.
ABOUT ADCORE
Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining deep industry expertise with its proprietary AI technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers to manage and automate their e-commerce advertising and maximize Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Elite Tier Partner, Meta Partner, Criteo Partner, and TikTok Channel Sales Partner.
Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people across its Tel Aviv headquarters and offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow Adcore on LinkedIn.
For further information please contact:
ADCORE INC. - https://www.adcore.com/investors/
Zehavit Dan
Martijn van den Bemd
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Chief Partnerships Officer
Telephone: +972-3-566-3444
Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337
Email: zehavit@adcore.com
Email: martijn@adcore.com
SOURCE: Adcore Inc.
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https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-announces-voting-results-from-annual-shareholders-meeting-1181644