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WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:03
0,093 Euro
-4,64 % -0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ADCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ADCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0930,11214:14
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)" a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"), each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 21, 2026 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

Omri Brill

40,770,242

99.83%

70,504

0.17%

Roy Nevo

40,770,242

99.83%

70,504

0.17%

Sukvinder (Sokhie) Puar

40,770,242

99.83%

70,504

0.17%

Ronnie Jaegermann

40,767,242

99.82%

73,504

0.18%

Nancy Goertzen

40,770,242

99.83%

70,504

0.17%

The other item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The item of business was passed by shareholders of the Company.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining deep industry expertise with its proprietary AI technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers to manage and automate their e-commerce advertising and maximize Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Elite Tier Partner, Meta Partner, Criteo Partner, and TikTok Channel Sales Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people across its Tel Aviv headquarters and offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow Adcore on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC. - https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan

Martijn van den Bemd

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: +972-3-566-3444

Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337

Email: zehavit@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-announces-voting-results-from-annual-shareholders-meeting-1181644

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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