Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)" a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"), each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 21, 2026 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Omri Brill 40,770,242 99.83% 70,504 0.17% Roy Nevo 40,770,242 99.83% 70,504 0.17% Sukvinder (Sokhie) Puar 40,770,242 99.83% 70,504 0.17% Ronnie Jaegermann 40,767,242 99.82% 73,504 0.18% Nancy Goertzen 40,770,242 99.83% 70,504 0.17%

The other item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The item of business was passed by shareholders of the Company.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining deep industry expertise with its proprietary AI technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers to manage and automate their e-commerce advertising and maximize Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Elite Tier Partner, Meta Partner, Criteo Partner, and TikTok Channel Sales Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people across its Tel Aviv headquarters and offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow Adcore on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC. - https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan Martijn van den Bemd General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Chief Partnerships Officer Telephone: +972-3-566-3444 Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337 Email: zehavit@adcore.com Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

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