Adcore Inc.: Adcore Delivers Five Autonomous AI Agents, Exceeding Its Public Q2 Roadmap Commitment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in sales & marketing technology empowering businesses with its AI-powered platforms, today announced that five autonomous AI agents are now live across its application suite - exceeding the roadmap the Company published on April 15, 2026, which committed to three autonomous agents on its Proposaly platform by the end of Q2 2026.

Four autonomous agents are now live and operating on Proposaly - the Inbound Agent, Outreach Agent, Deal Agent, and Customer Agent - covering the complete lead-to-revenue cycle: capturing and qualifying every incoming lead, prospecting and initiating outbound conversations, sending proposals and driving deals to signature, and onboarding, renewing, and upselling existing clients. A fifth agent, the Creative Agent, is live on Adcore's AI Studio, autonomously producing banners, images, and videos for every advertising channel. A sixth agent - the Media Buying Agent, which plans, launches, and optimizes ad spend across all channels - is on track to launch on the Company's Total Eclipse platform in Q3 2026.

Together, the six agents form a complete autonomous marketing and sales team:

Agent App Role Creative Agent AI Studio Your designer - produces banners, images, and videos for every channel Media Buying Agent Total Eclipse Your media buyer - plans, launches, and optimizes ad spend across all channels (Q3 2026) Outreach Agent Proposaly Your SDR - finds new prospects and starts conversations Inbound Agent Proposaly Your receptionist - answers every lead instantly, on chat, voice, and forms Deal Agent Proposaly Your closer - sends proposals, follows up, drives deals to signature Customer Agent Proposaly Your account manager - onboards, renews, and upsells your clients

Proposaly operates within the proposal management software market, valued at approximately CAD $5 billion¹, while the full six-agent suite extends Adcore's addressable opportunity across the adjacent categories those agents replace - lead capture, outbound prospecting, deal management, customer success, creative production, and media buying - functions currently performed by separate teams and separate tools.

Why This Matters

In April, the Company made a dated, public product commitment: three autonomous agents by the end of Q2 2026. It delivered five - including a fourth Proposaly agent that was not part of the original commitment, and a fifth agent on an entirely separate application. In an environment where AI product roadmaps across the software industry routinely slip, Adcore's over-delivery converts its forward statements from aspiration into track record. The Q3 2026 commitment for the Media Buying Agent should be read against that record: the Company has now demonstrated it builds autonomous agents faster than it promises them.

CEO Comment

"In April we told the market: three agents by the end of Q2. We shipped five," said Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore Inc. "Proposaly now runs the entire lead-to-revenue cycle autonomously - a lead comes in, gets qualified, receives a proposal, signs, pays, and is onboarded, without human attention required at any step. And on AI Studio, the Creative Agent is already producing the ads that feed pipelines. When the Media Buying Agent launches on Total Eclipse in Q3, the loop closes: six agents doing the work of an entire marketing and sales team. For our shareholders, there are two stories here. The product story - a new category we are defining. And the execution story - we set a public deadline and beat it. We hold ourselves to that same standard in Q3."

ABOUT PROPOSALY

Lead to Revenue. Fully Agentic.

Proposaly, an Adcore application, unifies Presentations, Proposals, Agreements, and Payments into one seamless, client-ready experience - operated by autonomous agents that handle both sides of the deal from first lead to collected payment. (Proposaly.io)

ABOUT AI STUDIO

Your AI Creative Studio.

AI Studio, an Adcore application, is an AI-powered creative platform for advertising - generating, grading, and optimizing ad assets, including banners, images, videos, and copy, for every channel - now operated by the autonomous Creative Agent. (aistudio.adcore.com)

SOURCES

¹ Proposal management software market size: Fortune Business Insights, Proposal Management Software Market - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/proposal-management-software-market-108680

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned launch of the Media Buying Agent on the Company's Total Eclipse platform in Q3 2026 and the expected capabilities of the Company's autonomous agent suite. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including that the Media Buying Agent remains in active development and its completion, timing, and final form may differ from descriptions provided here, and that adoption and performance of the autonomous agent suite may differ from management's expectations. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan Martijn van den Bemd General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Chief Partnerships Officer Telephone: +972-3-566-3444 Telephone: (647) 497-5337 Email: zehavit@adcore.com Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-delivers-five-autonomous-ai-agents-exceeding-its-public-q-1196674