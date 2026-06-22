Adcore Inc.: Adcore Enters Strategic Partnership with TikTok as a Channel Sales Partner

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ) ("Adcore" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced it has been badged a TikTok Channel Sales Partner, integrating one of the world's fastest-growing advertising platforms directly into Adcore's AI Marketing Cloud and across its proprietary marketing apps suite.

With this badge, Adcore now offers advertisers unified, AI-driven campaign management across every major digital ad ecosystem - Google, Microsoft, Meta, Criteo, and TikTok. Adcore is integrating TikTok with priority across its AI marketing apps, opening a high-growth advertising spend stream that flows through the same proprietary technology stack already serving Adcore's global client base.

TikTok is one of the most consequential channels in digital advertising today, the fastest of any major digital platform. TikTok now reaches more than 1 billion monthly active users globally.1 66% of social and video platform users consider TikTok content culturally relevant.2 92% of users globally take action after watching a TikTok video.3

The TikTok Channel Sales Partner Program is part of the TikTok Marketing Partners Program. The TikTok Marketing Partners Program is a global community of select third-party technology and service companies that help advertisers, brands, marketers, and merchants get started, grow faster, and find repeatable success on TikTok.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO & Founder, commented: "TikTok is one of the most influential platforms in digital advertising today, and bringing it directly into our AI Marketing Cloud is a major milestone for Adcore and our clients. Each additional channel we integrate compounds the value of our platform, deepens its network effects, and opens a new monetization stream for our AI-powered marketing apps. With TikTok now alongside Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Criteo, Adcore is positioned exactly where we have been building toward - a complete, AI-driven layer for advertisers across every major digital ad ecosystem."

"At TikTok, we're dedicated to helping brands and merchants find a clear, confident path to success on our platform," said Brendan Jacobson, Global Platform & Ecosystem Partnerships Lead at TikTok. "Our TikTok Channel Sales Partners deliver the technology and hands-on expertise to streamline workflows, enhance performance, and provide support at scale, so your brand can stay focused on growth while achieving stronger results on TikTok."

About Adcore

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining deep industry expertise with its proprietary AI technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers to manage and automate their e-commerce advertising and maximize Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Elite Tier Partner, Meta Partner, Criteo Partner, and TikTok Channel Sales Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people across its Tel Aviv headquarters and offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow Adcore on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Adcore and how its technologies and partnerships, including with TikTok, may enhance its offering and performance. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe" and similar expressions identify these statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties - including risks related to the TikTok platform's regulatory and competitive environment, the pace of integration, and macroeconomic conditions affecting digital advertising spend - and actual results may differ materially. These statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC. - https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Telephone: +972-3-566-3444

Email: zehavit@adcore.com Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

1 Source: TikTok Internal Data, Global, June 2025.

2 Source: TikTok Marketing Science, Business Impact Through Relevance, US, UK, AU, conducted by WARC, August 2024.

3 Source: TikTok Marketing Science Global Community and Self-Expression Study 2021, conducted by Flamingo.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-enters-strategic-partnership-with-tiktok-as-a-channel-sal-1179266