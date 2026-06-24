Quantum Cyber Announces Compliance With Trump Administration's National Quantum Initiative Executive Order Following Washington D.C. Delegation and Capitol Hill Engagements

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that its existing technology platform, patent portfolio, domestic manufacturing initiative, and corporate strategy are directly aligned with the priorities established by President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on Quantum Information Science and Technology, signed June 22, 2026 (the "Quantum EO"). The announcement follows the Company's recent leadership delegation to Washington, D.C., which included high-level engagements on Capitol Hill and at Pentagon City with U.S. government officials, military stakeholders, and members of Congress.

D.C. Delegation: Capitol Hill and Senior Government Officials

Over the past several days, Quantum Cyber's leadership delegation traveled to Washington, D.C. for a series of high-level government engagements. Chief Executive Officer David Lazar met directly with congressmen and officials to discuss the evolving homeland security needs facing the United States and the role that autonomous defense technology can play to address these requirements. The delegation also held meetings with senior government officials across the fields of cybersecurity and homeland security. Mr. Lazar was joined by members of Quantum Cyber's technology and business leadership team.

"These were substantive conversations, and I believe they reflect growing recognition at the federal level that domestically manufactured, AI-powered autonomous platforms are central to the United States' near-term defense and security posture," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. "We plan to continue cultivating these relationships as we advance our platform. The Executive Order signed by President Trump the very next day reiterated what we heard in those rooms.

The Quantum EO directs a whole-of-government acceleration of quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum networking, with explicit mandates for the U.S. Department of Defense to field next-generation quantum sensor projects by September 30, 2028, establish programs advancing national security quantum computing readiness, and strengthen domestic quantum supply chains through private sector partnerships and advance market commitments. The EO further directs the protection of U.S. quantum technology companies from foreign competition and establishes mechanisms to expand access to DoD-sponsored quantum foundry resources.

Quantum Cyber believes its current technology portfolio is substantively responsive to the priorities enumerated in the Quantum EO. The Company's exclusively licensed quantum photonic array antenna technology, developed by Wolf Kohn, PhD, and secured through a definitive IP License Agreement with Project LightShift, Inc., is directly relevant to the EO's mandate to field quantum sensor and quantum networking capabilities for defense drone applications. The Company's quantum-navigated autonomous vehicle platform, its provisional patent portfolio covering autonomous naval mine countermeasures, swarm defense architectures, and EMP-shielded drone systems, and its planned Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility each respond to specific directives within the Quantum EO.



Bridgeport, Connecticut: Domestic Manufacturing as a Quantum Defense Asset

On June 8, 2026, Quantum Drones Corporation -- Quantum Cyber's wholly owned U.S. defense subsidiary -- signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and industrial equipment in Bridgeport, Connecticut for an aggregate purchase price of $3,200,000. The facility is designed to support in-house production of drone airframe components, structural assemblies, and 3D-printed EMP-hardened enclosures using the Company's patented Formula A composite filament.



The Bridgeport facility, upon the closing of its acquisition, is expected to directly advance the Quantum EO's Section 6 mandate to strengthen domestic quantum supply chains and partner with the private sector through advance market commitments. The co-location of filament manufacturing, drone assembly, and EMP-hardened component production within a single U.S.-controlled facility reflects the Company's strategy of achieving vertical integration across its entire production stack -- from raw material to finished autonomous system -- consistent with the Trump Administration's Executive Order 14307 on American drone dominance and the DoD's FY2027 allocation of approximately $55 billion toward drone and autonomous warfare programs.

QUCY's Quantum EO Alignment Matrix

The Company's platform addresses the following enumerated Quantum EO directives:

Section 5(a): DoD directed to identify and field next-generation quantum sensor projects by September 30, 2028 -- directly relevant to QUCY's quantum photonic array antenna technology and quantum-navigated autonomous systems.

DoD directed to identify and field next-generation quantum sensor projects by September 30, 2028 -- directly relevant to QUCY's quantum photonic array antenna technology and quantum-navigated autonomous systems. Section 4(d): DoD directed to establish programs advancing national security quantum computing readiness -- relevant to QUCY's quantum-accelerated drone navigation and swarm coordination architecture.

DoD directed to establish programs advancing national security quantum computing readiness -- relevant to QUCY's quantum-accelerated drone navigation and swarm coordination architecture. Section 6: Federal mandate to strengthen domestic quantum supply chains and partner with private sector through advance market commitments -- directly applicable to QUCY's planned Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing initiative and vertically integrated production strategy.

Federal mandate to strengthen domestic quantum supply chains and partner with private sector through advance market commitments -- directly applicable to QUCY's planned Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing initiative and vertically integrated production strategy. Section 9: Protections for U.S. quantum technology companies against foreign competition, including harmonization of export controls -- supports QUCY's competitive positioning as a U.S.-listed, domestically manufacturing quantum defense platform.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's anticipated participation in U.S. government programs arising from the Quantum EO, the development and commercialization of its quantum antenna and autonomous defense technologies, the acquisition and buildout of the Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility, and projected manufacturing and financial performance. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. Letters of intent are non-binding and do not constitute definitive agreements. The signing of a Letter of Intent does not guarantee the execution of a definitive purchase agreement or the consummation of the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to complete the acquisition of the Connecticut facility on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes to federal procurement priorities; (iv) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (v) failure to secure U.S. government contracts or procurement approvals; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com