

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA. L), a defense and aerospace company, Wednesday announced that it has agreed to build high-resolution imaging satellite buses for Vantor, a provider of unified spatial intelligence from space to ground.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



The company will build the spacecraft for the next-generation Vantor Vantage 20 cm-class imaging satellites from the Evolve spacecraft line, for use with national defense and intelligence program and also lead spacecraft integration and testing for the program.



'Vantage satellites are designed to collect the most accurate, highest-resolution commercial imagery on orbit. They will integrate advanced technologies designed to increase imagery collection, reduce latency and deliver mission-critical intelligence from space.', BAE said in a statement.



Currently, BA.L shares are trading at 1812 pence, down 0.71% on the London Stock Exchange.



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