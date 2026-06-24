London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Edison issues report on Alter Ego Media (ATH: AEM).

Alter Ego Media (AEM) owns a portfolio of leading media and entertainment assets in Greece. Management's strategy is to evolve the group from a traditional advertising-dependent media company into a broader media and entertainment business with more diverse and resilient revenue streams, while delivering operational efficiencies. The relatively underdeveloped nature of the Greek media and entertainment sectors, following a prolonged period of economic disruption, together with a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, provides opportunities to grow market share and drive the evolution of the industries. A conservative balance sheet, with no financial debt except operating leases, provides plenty of flexibility in its capital allocation, which already includes shareholder returns in the form of an annual dividend, with a scrip alternative, and a share buyback programme.

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Source: Edison Group