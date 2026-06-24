Commvault Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

A s more organizations deploy AI and face cyber threats, Commvault's AI and cyber resilience platform will be integrated and delivered as a native ISV Service on Microsoft Azure

Commvault among a group of partners with solutions embedded directly into the Microsoft Azure cloud platform - bringing Commvault's technologies to Azure customers

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft that underscores the importance of AI and cyber resilience as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud, rapidly scale AI utilization, and face increasingly complex data security threats.

Through this partnership, Microsoft will offer Commvault's extensive AI and cyber resilience technologies as a native ISV service on Microsoft Azure. This will give Azure customers the ability to discover, provision, and seamlessly integrate Commvault's trusted resilience capabilities directly from the Azure cloud platform. These capabilities can be used to help enterprises rapidly recover and restore data, applications, and identities if systems are compromised by attacks, outages, or human error. This collaboration will provide a unified experience across procurement, onboarding, and operations, eliminating the need for separate infrastructure, manual integrations, or external tooling for Commvault customers.

"For over 25 years, we've partnered with Microsoft and now we're taking that collaboration to the next level," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Many of our customers rely on Microsoft Azure to scale their business in the cloud, use AI, optimize operations, and bring ideas to life. With this joint commitment, we can also make best-in-class resilience plug-and-play for Microsoft customers."

Girish Bablani, President of Azure Core at Microsoft, said, "Customers rely on Azure as a resilient foundation for their cloud and AI workloads. Supporting Commvault natively gives them more choice in how they protect and recover their data, with a more seamless experience inside Azure."

Banks, retailers, healthcare providers, and other large enterprises are under mounting pressure to simultaneously modernize infrastructure, manage escalating cyber risks, and support AI-driven transformation. Boards and executive teams are increasingly prioritizing resilience as a core requirement for digital and AI initiatives. This strategic partnership and native service on Azure are designed to address these needs and deliver key benefits to joint customers:

Enable resilient AI adoption: Deliver integrated recovery and resilience capabilities that are well-suited for AI-driven workflows on Azure, helping organizations innovate faster while maintaining data security, trust, and recoverability.

Deliver integrated recovery and resilience capabilities that are well-suited for AI-driven workflows on Azure, helping organizations innovate faster while maintaining data security, trust, and recoverability. Deliver a seamless native Azure experience: With Commvault native on the Azure cloud platform, customers will be able to deploy and manage Commvault's resilience capabilities alongside their existing Azure services through a consistent, integrated experience.

With Commvault native on the Azure cloud platform, customers will be able to deploy and manage Commvault's resilience capabilities alongside their existing Azure services through a consistent, integrated experience. Maximize Azure investments: Customers can purchase Commvault Cloud through the Microsoft Marketplace and apply usage toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), simplifying procurement and aligning resilience investments with broader cloud spend.

Commvault and Microsoft will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including co-selling, solution development, and integrated sales motions designed to accelerate cloud journeys and customer adoption of cyber resilience on Azure.

Availability

Commvault's native ISV service on Azure is expected to enter public preview this summer.

To learn more about the Commvault and Microsoft partnership, visit: https://www.commvault.com/supported-technologies/microsoft.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries - not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT