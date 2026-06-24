Europe's Largest Quay Cranes Arrive at DP World Southampton

The £60m investment will boost capacity and future-proof operations at one of the UK's largest container ports

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / DP World has welcomed two of Europe's largest quay cranes to Southampton in its latest investment to ensure this major container terminal can meet growing demand from UK trade.

The quay cranes, weighing more than 2,000 tonnes each and standing nearly 150 metres high - more than 50 metres taller than Big Ben - arrived fully constructed by sea and will be offloaded directly onto the Southampton container terminal quayside this week.

This is the first of two pairs of quay cranes set to arrive in Southampton in 2026, with a second pair due to arrive later this year, bringing the total number of cranes servicing the port to sixteen.

The new cranes will boost handling capacity and volumes at DP World Southampton and are able to service the largest container ships currently in operation, including 24,000 TEU megaships, as well as future larger vessels not yet built.

Capable of consecutive 'tandem lifts' of two 40ft containers at once, the new quay cranes will support an increase in efficiency and productivity, improved reliability for customers, and help to futureproof operations at the terminal. The investment is also expected to support faster vessel turnaround times and enhance Southampton's ability to accommodate growing trade volumes.

Kris Adams, DP World CEO UK Ports & Terminals, said: "Trade powers the UK's growth and prosperity, and today's arrival of two fantastic new quay cranes is a landmark moment for Southampton and for our long-standing operation in this vital port. DP World's investment is equipping our terminal here in this major trading city for the future, ensuring we can handle the next generation of large container vessels, boosting our capacity and efficiency. Upgraded infrastructure at Southampton will allow us to better serve customers across the UK and strengthen our terminal's contribution to the national economy."

Satvir Kaur MP, Member of Parliament for Southampton Test, said: "Southampton has a proud maritime history, and our port continues to play a vital role in supporting local jobs, trade and economic growth across the city and beyond. This significant investment by DP World demonstrates confidence in the port's future and will help strengthen Southampton's position as one of the UK's most important trading gateways."

Southampton is the UK's third-largest container port, and the investment forms a central part of DP World's long-term strategy to enhance operational capability and strengthen its role as a key gateway for UK trade. With strong connections to Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, the terminal plays a critical role in connecting Britain to international shipping and trade.

In 2025, DP World Southampton handled more than 2 million TEU, one of the highest annual throughput figures in the terminal's history. This contributed to DP World's UK container total of more than 5 million TEU in a national market handling over 9 million TEU.

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The quay cranes arrived fully constructed by sea and are expected to be offloaded directly onto DP World's Southampton container terminal quayside this week.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/europes-largest-quay-cranes-arrive-at-dp-world-southampton-1181725