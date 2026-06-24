Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("Declaración de Impacto Ambiental" or "DIA") from the Government of Catamarca Province for its wholly-owned Diablillos silver-gold project ("Diablillos" or the "Project") in Argentina.

The Catamarca DIA represents the final major environmental permit required for the development and construction of the Diablillos project and marks a significant milestone in advancing one of the world's premier undeveloped silver-gold projects toward a construction decision. The approval follows the Company's recent receipt of the DIA from Salta Province, announced on April 27, 2026, and confirms that all principal provincial environmental approvals required for the Project have now been secured.

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "Receiving the Catamarca DIA represents the final major permitting milestone for Diablillos and is another significant step towards a construction decision. With environmental approvals now secured from both Salta and Catamarca provinces, and our Definitive Feasibility Study completed, Diablillos now stands out as the largest fully-permitted construction-ready silver-gold project globally. We would like to thank the provincial authorities, local communities and all stakeholders for their support throughout this process. We are now focused on advancing project financing and moving Diablillos toward construction."

The Catamarca approval follows a comprehensive review process that included detailed environmental studies, technical evaluations, public consultation activities, community engagement initiatives, and site visits by provincial authorities and key stakeholders.

Salta-Catamarca Co-Operation Agreement Finalized

In a separate and important development for the Project, the legislatures of both Salta and Catamarca provinces have approved the inter-provincial cooperation agreement relating to the development of Diablillos. The agreement, together with its related protocols, establishes a formal framework for collaboration between the two provinces and provides additional regulatory and institutional certainty including through coordination on jurisdictional, administrative, royalty and tax matters. This framework is particularly relevant given the location of the Diablillos Project in an area historically affected by the boundary dispute between Salta and Catamarca.

The approval of this agreement further demonstrates the strong support for Diablillos at both the provincial and regional levels as the Project advances toward development.

Next Steps - Advancing Toward Development

With all major environmental permit approvals now secured, the Company is focused on advancing the following key development milestones:

Advancement of project financing initiatives, including engagement with potential debt, equity, stream and strategic partners.

Progression of critical path detailed engineering activities and procurement packages for long-lead items.

EPCM contract negotiation and build out of the Owners team for project execution.

Commencement of early-works and site preparation activities to commence in Q3 2026.

Detailed evaluation of Phase 2 expansion opportunities, including both tank leach and heap leach expansion scenarios.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

About Diablillos

The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. AbraSilver acquired the property in 2016, which comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions with excellent year-round road access.

Exploration to date has outlined multiple occurrences of silver-gold oxide mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas, and Fantasma, located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. To date, over 170,000 metres have been drilled on the property, which continues to demonstrate the strong growth potential of shallow, oxide-hosted silver and gold resources. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.

Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 1:

Table 1 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of April 30, 2026

Zone Category Tonnes

(000 t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Contained

Ag

(000 Oz) Contained

Au

(000 Oz) Contained

AgEq

(000 Oz) Tank Leach Oxides Measured 41,042 100 0.68 159 131,668 896 209,281 Indicated 60,978 41 0.58 92 81,060 1,143 180,078 Measured & 102,021 65 0.62 119 212,728 2,039 389,359 Indicated Inferred 14,400 25 0.57 74 11,468 262 34,187 Heap Leach Oxides Measured 25,469 13 0.09 19 10,997 76 15,425 Indicated 104,491 7 0.13 15 24,328 428 49,342 Measured & 129,960 8 0.12 16 35,325 503 64,767 Indicated













Inferred 34,947 6 0.14 14 6,939 158 16,153 Total Oxides Measured 66,512 67 0.45 105 142,665 971 224,706 Indicated 165,469 20 0.30 43 105,388 1,570 229,420 Measured & 231,981 33 0.34 61 248,053 2,542 454,127 Indicated













Inferred 49,347 12 0.26 32 18,406 420 50,340

Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary heap leaching. Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t). The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and has a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods. In-situ bulk densities were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 34.50/oz Ag price, US $3,200/oz Au price, 86.6% process recovery for Au, and 80.9% process recovery for Ag, for the primary process tank leaching and 74.3% process recovery for Au, and 46.8% process recovery for Ag, for the secondary process heap leaching. Open pit optimization was constrained using a dual-process approach, with tank leaching as the primary process (total opex of US$32.30/t) and heap leaching as the secondary process (total opex of US$7.00/t). The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income]. The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods. In-situ bulk density was assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), an INSA Consultora Managing Principal Geologist, and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Qualified Persons

David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with a strong production profile and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

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Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.