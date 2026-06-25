Join us for an exclusive presentation by Christian Weiß, Senior Manager Investor Relations at RENK Group AG, as he provides a comprehensive deep dive into RENK's strategic positioning, financial framework, and ambitious mid-term growth targets. Discover how this 150-year-old German engineering powerhouse is transforming from a traditional mechanical engineering company into a defense-focused technology leader with a unique aftermarket-driven business model. Learn about RENK's dominant market presence in mission-critical drive technologies for tracked vehicles, its highly diversified geographical and customer base, and the three strategic pillars order backlog, pipeline potential, and the German defense uplift that underpin its path to over €2.8 billion in revenues by 2030. Whether you are an investor, industry analyst, or defense sector enthusiast, this presentation delivers actionable insights into RENK's full-throttle defense strategy and its emerging role in unmanned ground vehicles and digitalized mobility solutions.