Sanofi: Sanofi Foundation opens new chapter centered on future generations

Sanofi Foundation opens new chapter centered on future generations

Paris, June 25, 2026. The Sanofi Foundation is opening a new chapter with a strengthened commitment to children and young people, particularly those living with serious diseases. Through the Foundation, Sanofi extends its commitment to improving people's lives beyond healthcare by supporting younger generations facing some of today's most pressing health, climate, and humanitarian challenges.

"The challenges facing younger generations today extend far beyond access to healthcare alone. By strengthening the focus of the Sanofi Foundation, we are reaffirming our conviction that companies have a role to play in helping create the conditions for every child and young person to thrive, contribute and look to the future with confidence," said Frédéric Oudéa, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sanofi Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Sanofi

At the heart of this new direction is a simple belief: no child should be defined or limited by a disease. Working alongside NGOs, patient organizations, healthcare professionals, and local communities, the Foundation develops programs that help young people learn, grow, build relationships, and participate fully in society despite the challenges they face.

This ambition is reflected in partnerships such as the one with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, which will help improve early diagnosis of cerebral palsy in nearly 1,000 children, with the goal of promoting early intervention, better care, and greater long-term independence. It is also demonstrated through the collaboration with AIDA, which will support up to 1,600 young people during and after hospitalization to promote their well-being, inclusion, and confidence in the future.

At the same time, the Foundation continues its longstanding commitment to humanitarian action and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities facing climate-related health risks. Since its inception, its humanitarian efforts have reached more than 26 million patients in 45 countries, enabling the distribution of 128 million treatments through 177 humanitarian donations, representing more than 9 million medication packs. As part of its humanitarian commitment, it continues to support the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating sleeping sickness by 2030.

To support this new phase of its development, the Sanofi Foundation is mobilizing an annual budget of €15 million for its programs benefiting children and young people, while continuing its commitments in humanitarian action and climate resilience. Through this strengthened strategy, the Sanofi Foundation aims to have a positive impact on more than 6 million children and young people by 2030.





About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY



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