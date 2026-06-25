

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that Action's like-for-like sales growth was 3.3% year to date as at the end of week 25. Action is set for a good quarter of profit growth and had a cash balance of 699 million euros as at 21 June 2026 after the payment of a 450 million euros dividend to shareholders in May.



The Group said the remainder of the Private Equity portfolio continues to demonstrate good momentum in line with its expectations.



At last close, 3i Group shares were trading at 2,273.00 pence, down 0.13%.



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