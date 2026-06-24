Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925673 | ISIN: US1266001056 | Ticker-Symbol: BCV
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 08:00
19,100 Euro
+2,69 % +0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CVB FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVB FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,60009:59
19,20019,60009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 23:24 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 147th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ontario, CA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the "Company") announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the second quarter of 2026. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on June 24, 2026. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about July 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2026.

"Our consistent and strong financial performance has enabled the Bank to announce our 147th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to be paid to our shareholders," said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $20 billion in total assets as of the closing of the mergers with Heritage Commerce Corp and its principal banking subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce. Citizens Business Bank, National Association, is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services, with more than 75 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors" tab.

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as "will likely result", "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will" and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.