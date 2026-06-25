EXOSENS SECURES €140 MILLION IN EIB FINANCING TO FOSTER INNOVATION IN EUROPE'S DEFENSE AND SECURITY INDUSTRY

EIB financing will support Exosens' investments in advanced night vision and imaging technologies serving European defense, surveillance, and industrial end markets, which benefit from strong structural growth drivers

This facility supports Exosens' continued technology development and industrial footprint in Europe, in line with the EIB's strategic priorities on innovation, strategic autonomy and industrial sovereignty. It is backed by the InvestEU programme

Exosens is uniquely positioned as a trusted, ITAR-free strategic supplier of critical, high value-added photonics solutions supporting the European defense ecosystem





Press release, Mérignac (France), June 25, 2026 - Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technologies, today announces it has secured a €140 million financing facility with the European Investment Bank ("EIB") to support the Group's research, development, and innovation activities, as well as selected industrial investments serving European defense, surveillance, and industrial end markets, which benefit from strong structural growth drivers.

This financing, which is backed by the European Commission's InvestEU programme, aligns with the EIB's strategic priorities to foster technological innovation (TechEU) and strengthen Europe's defense and security capabilities, while supporting its industrial sovereignty. It is intended to bolster Exosens' innovation efforts and industrial investments in cutting-edge dual-use photonics technologies for night vision and imaging applications, particularly in the defense and surveillance sectors, which are critical to modern warfare and homeland security operations. The investments will support Exosens' innovation and production capabilities across several locations, including its state-of-the-art facility in Brive-la-Gaillarde (France).

In addition, this agreement will provide the Group with access to a long-term financing instrument on favorable terms, with a maturity of up to seven years, enhancing its financial flexibility to support its growth strategy and strengthen its technological capabilities over time.

"We are delighted to receive the support of the European Investment Bank. This financing recognizes our technological leadership and strategic role within Europe's industrial ecosystem. It will enable us to bolster our innovation efforts and industrial investments, while further strengthening our position as a trusted, ITAR-free supplier of critical dual-use photonics technologies supporting Europe's defense and security capabilities and industrial sovereignty", said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

"The EIB quadrupled its financing for security and defense in 2025, raising it to more than 4 billion euros within the European Union, nearly 5% of the Group's total. Our goal for 2026 is to maintain this level of ambition and reach 5% of total annual financing dedicated to security and defense. This agreement with Exosens shows that we are on the right track. France, which received 670 million last year, thus remains one of the main beneficiaries in this field", said Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Next financial event

28/07/2026 : H1 2026 results (before market opening)-





About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

EIB Contact

Andrea Morawski, a.morawski@eib.org, Tel.: +352 691 284 349