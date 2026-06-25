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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Hankook Tire & Technology: Hankook Set to Take on Scorching Heat and Rugged Terrain at WRC EKO Acropolis Rally Greece 2026

  • Round 8 of the 2026 WRC takes place from June 25 to 28 in the Loutraki area of Greece
  • Hankook's all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, to tackle extreme heat and rough rocky surfaces
  • Hankook to demonstrate top-tier global tire technology in extreme driving conditions through its exclusive supply across all WRC classes

LOUTRAKI, Greece, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), heads to Round 8 of the 2026 WRC, EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, taking place from June 25 to 28 in the Loutraki area of Greece.

Known as 'The Rally of the Gods,' EKO Acropolis Rally Greece is one of the WRC's most traditional and iconic events. With its rough, rocky mountain terrain and extreme heat, the rally has long been regarded by drivers as one of the most grueling rounds of the WRC season.

This season marks a new turning point for the event, as its base shifts from Lamia in central Greece to Loutraki, a coastal city on the Gulf of Corinth. The overall course is centered around the Loutraki service park, spanning approximately 323 kilometers across 17 Special Stages (SS) cutting through rugged mountainous terrain.

The rally is defined by rough, rocky gravel surfaces and extreme heat exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, placing high demands on tire grip and durability. As crews run the same stages twice, road conditions shift dramatically between passes - the first pass demanding stable handling on loose, gravel-heavy surfaces, while the second exposes sharp rocks and deep ruts that place significant strain on both vehicle and tire.

Hankook will supply its all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, for the event to address these extreme driving conditions. The tire is engineered with enhanced durability and grip to deliver stable performance across rough gravel terrain and high-load driving conditions.

For this event, Hankook will deploy two enhanced compounds, Hard and Soft, featuring improved performance and durability to support strategic tire management tailored to changing surface conditions. Designed to deliver stable driving performance and steering response amid sharp rocky terrain and rapid surface changes caused by repeated passes, Hankook plans to showcase its innovative technology through performance built to withstand extreme rally conditions.

At the previous round, FORUM8 Rally Japan, Elfyn Evans of Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed victory, further strengthening his lead in the Drivers' Championship standings. Teammates Takamoto Katsuta and Oliver Solberg followed close behind, continuing Toyota's fierce battle for the championship lead.

In addition, Hankook continues to advance high-performance tire technology by integrating driving data gathered from WRC and other major global motorsport competitions into its R&D. Since the 2025 season, Hankook has served as the exclusive rally tire supplier for all WRC classes, demonstrating its global top-tier technological capability and quality competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000240/Photo_1__2026_WRC_Rally_Portugal___M_Sport_Ford_World_Rally_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866236/Hankooktire_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-set-to-take-on-scorching-heat-and-rugged-terrain-at-wrc-eko-acropolis-rally-greece-2026-302810307.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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