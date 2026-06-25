Power Metallic Mines Inc.: Power Metallic Announces Appointment of Christopher Beal as Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Power Metallic Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Beal as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Beal brings over 15 years of extensive experience in mining operations, technology commercialization, corporate development, and capital markets. As CEO of NextOre since 2017, he successfully built and scaled a pioneering supplier of bulk mineralogical analysers and sorting equipment using magnetic resonance (MR) technology, originally developed by Australia's CSIRO. Under his leadership, NextOre raised $17.9 million across four capital rounds, grew its market capitalization from $0 to $131 million, and secured operational contracts for analysers and sorting systems across Australia, the Philippines, Chile, Mexico, and Zambia.

Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc., commented:

"We are very pleased to add an executive of Chris's calibre to the team. He is joining as VP Operations with his focus on being the major figure responsible for completing with the team first our upcoming PEA and then a Feasibility study on Nisk. The expectations are for Chris to spend about half his time in this role and that towards the end of the year or early 2027 he would come on board full time and at that time become our Chief Operating Officer. We sincerely believe Nisk has the potential to become a robust new mine and that these studies will derisk and eventually lead to a positive development decision. We look forward to having Chris be a principal in this transformation"

Prior to NextOre, Mr. Beal served as Associate Director at RFC Ambrian, where he managed corporate advisory mandates including M&A processes for Anglo American, government grant funding, and ASX listings with capital raises. His experience includes operational and engineering roles across underground and open pit copper, nickel and gold operations in Australia and Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia, is a CFA Charterholder, and is a dual Australian-Canadian citizen fluent in English and French.

Chris Beal, VP of Operations of Power Metallic Mines Inc., added:

"I am excited to join Power Metallic at this pivotal stage. The high-grade Nisk polymetallic system, particularly the Lion Zone, offers tremendous potential. Combined with its favorable jurisdiction and attractive mining geometries, it is an extremely attractive deposit for development. I look forward to applying my experience in efficient mining operations and advanced technologies to enhance project economics, reduce waste, and support sustainable development."

About Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk-Lion-Tiger)-a high-grade Copper-PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system-toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.

On 1 February 2021, Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: CRE). Following the June 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li-FT Power, the Company now controls ~330 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.

Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs. Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which were spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.

It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's Jabal Said Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:

Power Metallic Mines Inc.

The Canadian Venture Building

82 Richmond St East, Suite 202

Toronto, ON

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others; the timing for producing a PEA and for various drilling plans; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

SOURCE Power Metallic Mines Inc.