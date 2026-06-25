Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 08:06
2,080 Euro
+0,97 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,20011:10
Dow Jones News
25.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change 
25-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate Change 

Appointment of Jock Lennox as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate 
 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following directorate changes. 
 
Keith Williams, will, as previously communicated, step down from the Board in accordance with good governance practice 
at the AGM on Thursday 10th September 2026. 
 
Jock Lennox, who will join the Board on 1st September 2026 and take up the position of Chair post the AGM on 10th 
September 2026, is an experienced chair and Non-Executive Director with many years of leadership experience across 
publicly listed and private companies. He has a strong track record in strategic transformation, capital markets, 
corporate governance and stakeholder engagement. 
 
Jock is the Non-Executive Chair of Johnson Service Group PLC and is the Chair of Clarion Housing Group, the UK's 
largest not-for-profit housing association. Jock was formerly the Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair 
of Barratt Redrow PLC; Chair of Enquest PLC; and Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, having also previously served on the Boards 
of Dixon Carphone Warehouse PLC, Oxford Instruments PLC and A&J Mucklow Group PLC. Jock therefore, brings extensive 
experience across a range of sectors and spent 30 years with Ernst and Young LLP holding a number of leadership 
positions both in the UK and globally. 
 
There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.8R. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 433282 
EQS News ID:  2353380 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2353380&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.