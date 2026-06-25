SpaceX: Aktie zu billig, um wahr zu sein?
© 2026 wallstreetONLINE TV
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|137,72
|137,82
|11:34
|137,72
|137,84
|11:34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:28
|Cathie Wood Just Bought the Dip in SpaceX Stock. Should You?
|11:25
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust confirms SpaceX returns plan
|10:49
|Elon Musk verliert 118 Milliarden Dollar durch SpaceX-Crash
|10:27
|SpaceX Stock Is Down 23% From Its Post-IPO High. History Says This Will Happen Next. (Hint: It's a Big Move.)
|10:27
|1 ETF With a 31% Allocation to SpaceX
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP
|137,90
|+1,25 %