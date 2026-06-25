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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 09:24
35,250 Euro
+1,09 % +0,380
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
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35,36035,42010:24
35,37035,38010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
92 Leser
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Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins large order for LKAB's new sorting plant in Sweden

Sandvik has received a major order to deliver crushing and screening equipment for LKAB's new sorting plant in Malmberget, Sweden. The order is valued at approximately SEK 175 million and was booked in the second quarter of 2026.

The order includes cone crushers, double-deck screens, and vibrating feeders. All equipment will be delivered with Sandvik's Automation and Connectivity System (ACS), integrated into LKAB's plant control system, enabling enhanced operational control, data-driven decision-making, and proactive maintenance. The solution combines advanced technology with Engineered-To-Order (ETO) design to maximize productivity, efficiency, and product quality in line with LKAB's specifications. Deliveries are expected in the second and third quarter of 2027.

"We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with LKAB and supporting their operations with the latest technology, innovation, and service capabilities," says Richard Harris, President of business area Rock Processing at Sandvik.

The sorting plant is expected to be operational in 2028. It will process 24 million tons of magnetite ore and one million tons of hematite ore annually. In the sorting plant, the ore is crushed, screened, and magnetically separated - a crucial first step before the crude ore proceeds to beneficiation and is transformed into fines and pellet products.

Stockholm, June 25, 2026
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.