Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins large order for LKAB's new sorting plant in Sweden

Sandvik has received a major order to deliver crushing and screening equipment for LKAB's new sorting plant in Malmberget, Sweden. The order is valued at approximately SEK 175 million and was booked in the second quarter of 2026.

The order includes cone crushers, double-deck screens, and vibrating feeders. All equipment will be delivered with Sandvik's Automation and Connectivity System (ACS), integrated into LKAB's plant control system, enabling enhanced operational control, data-driven decision-making, and proactive maintenance. The solution combines advanced technology with Engineered-To-Order (ETO) design to maximize productivity, efficiency, and product quality in line with LKAB's specifications. Deliveries are expected in the second and third quarter of 2027.

"We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with LKAB and supporting their operations with the latest technology, innovation, and service capabilities," says Richard Harris, President of business area Rock Processing at Sandvik.

The sorting plant is expected to be operational in 2028. It will process 24 million tons of magnetite ore and one million tons of hematite ore annually. In the sorting plant, the ore is crushed, screened, and magnetically separated - a crucial first step before the crude ore proceeds to beneficiation and is transformed into fines and pellet products.

Stockholm, June 25, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.