The Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform combines pulsed field and radiofrequency energy delivery in a unified and integrated treatment platformi

Johnson Johnson today announced the commercial launch of the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF (DE STSF) Platform in Europe, expanding physician access to a dual-energy catheter ablation solution designed for personalized care across workflows, anatomies and procedural strategies.i

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Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF (DE STSF) Platform launches in Europe

The platform combines the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Catheter, an irrigated contact-force sensing catheter, with the TRUPULSE Generator to enable delivery of both radiofrequency (RF) and pulsed field (PF) energy through a single catheter-based solution.i Designed to support precise and insight-driven ablation, the platform enables electrophysiologists to leverage both pulsed field and radiofrequency energy within the same procedure.i

Built on the THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF platform, a globally trusted catheter with extensive clinical validation and more than a million patients treated worldwide, DE STSF combines a familiar point-by-point workflow with the flexibility to tailor treatment approaches across a broad range of cardiac ablation procedures.i Leveraging the power of CARTO integration, ultra high-density mapping solutions and intracardiac ultrasound imaging, the platform delivers advanced electro-anatomical mapping, catheter visualization, contact-force feedback and PF/RF Index guidance. Together, these capabilities are designed to support procedural control and reproducible lesion creation.

"DE STSF is a welcome addition to the EP lab because it allows physicians to incorporate new technology based on the gold RF standard smarttouch SF platform while maintaining familiar workflows with greater versatility by seamlessly switching between RF and PFA," said Nicolas Derval1, M.D., Bordeaux, France. "This flexibility also provides greater ability to adjust treatment to different patient anatomies, clinical needs and procedural goals while increasing safety in ablating the posterior wall for example.i"

"No two atrial fibrillation patients are the same, which is why personalized treatment and procedural versatility matter," said Ricardo Martin, President EMEA, Electrophysiology, MedTech, Johnson Johnson. "The launch of the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform reflects our continued commitment to providing physicians with a broad range of treatment options. As the latest addition to our integrated pulsed field ablation portfolio, it combines the familiarity of the world's leading radiofrequency catheter with the versatility of pulsed field ablation, giving physicians greater confidence to tailor treatment to each patient's needs."

Clinical data supporting the platform include 12-month findings from the SmartfIRE first-in-human study, which demonstrated 86.9% effectiveness among patients treated with high adherence to the recommended workflow and PF/RF Index guidance. The study also demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life and reductions in cardiovascular-related hospitalizations and antiarrhythmic drug use.ii

The DE STSF Platform is supported by the company's integrated electrophysiology ecosystem, bringing together mapping, intracardiac ultrasound, therapy technologies and clinical support solutions designed to help physicians navigate increasingly complex ablation procedures.

Cardiovascular Solutions from Johnson Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration, and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more, visit this website

About Johnson Johnson

At Johnson Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson Johnson. Johnson Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

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Important information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use for indications, contraindications, adverse events, warnings and precautions.

This product can only be used by healthcare professionals in EMEA.

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1 Dr. Derval serves as a consultant for Johnson Johnson. Dr. Derval was not compensated for this authorship contribution. i Mattias Duytschaever, Gediminas Rackauskas, Tom De Potter, et al. Dual energy for pulmonary vein isolation using dual-energy focal ablation technology integrated with a three-dimensional mapping system: SmartfIRE 3-month results EP Europace, Volume 26, Issue 5, May 2024, euae088, https://doi.org/10.1093/europace/euae088 ii De Potter T, Scherr D, Pürerfellner H, et al. (2025). Safety, Effectiveness, and Health Care Benefits of a Dual Energy Focal Ablation Technology to Treat Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: SmartfIRE 12-Month Results. Presented at EHRA LBCT, March 30-April 1 2025.

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