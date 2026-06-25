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WKN: 858250 | ISIN: US5797802064 | Ticker-Symbol: MCX
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 13:39
42,480 Euro
+1,41 % +0,590
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,12043,53014:21
43,12043,53014:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC42,480+1,41 %
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