Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Science Day Highlights Expanding Potential of mRNA Platform

Provides broad overview of Company's research and early development programs expected to continue to fuel future growth

Highlights validation of T-cell engager modality with mRNA-2808 in multiple myeloma, supporting rapid advancement of second T-cell engager mRNA-2151 in ovarian cancer

Introduces in vivo CAR-T modality with mRNA-6007 moving into early development for autoimmune diseases

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced research and early development updates at its Science Day event.

"As we execute our strategic plan to become a diversified, multi-modality biotechnology company, we are preparing to manage three commercial franchises, Infectious Disease Vaccines, Intismeran, and Rare Disease Therapeutics, while advancing a broad mRNA pipeline and continuing to invest in research and development," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "Working across three strategic horizons, we are applying our mRNA platform expertise to validate, scale and expand our modalities, with new modalities in the clinic, including T-cell engagers, and new modalities soon to be in the clinic, like in vivo CAR-T. At the same time, we are driving innovation by using data, AI and machine learning, and robotics to accelerate discovery and continuously improve how we execute for near-term growth while fueling the next generation of mRNA medicines for patients around the world. We are fortunate to have the privilege to make medicine at this moment in time."

Moderna is executing a strategy that balances near-term growth with long-term innovation. Building on the momentum of its four approved products -- Spikevax, mRESVIA, mNEXSPIKE and mCOMBRIAX -- the Company is driving growth through infectious disease launches, geographic expansion, and the advancement of late-stage pipeline opportunities, including its investigational intismeran autogene therapy and propionic acidemia therapeutic.

In parallel, Moderna Research and Early Development, mRED, is focused on emerging and future modalities to advance high-potential programs toward clinical proof-of-concept and first-in-human milestones. Moderna's Scientific Intelligence Engine is harnessing data, AI and machine learning, automation, and robotics to accelerate discovery and continuously improve how the Company operates.

Platform Strategy

Moderna's platform is built on three integrated pillars: mRNA science, delivery science and manufacturing processes. By combining the components of its mRNA platform, the Company creates modalities, or groups of potential mRNA medicines that share similar mRNA technologies, delivery technologies, and manufacturing processes to achieve shared product features.

These modalities turn platform expertise into repeatable development by generating proof-of-concept data from sentinel programs to de-risk modalities and accelerate development plans. Moderna has established and scaled multiple modalities, including infectious disease vaccines, intismeran autogene, and rare disease therapeutics, to validate its platform and considers these its Horizon 1 established modalities. Horizon 1 comprises Moderna's late-stage and approved products, while continuing to enable innovation in these established modalities, and drives an end-to-end path from discovery through commercialization.

Moderna Research and Early Development

Moderna Research and Early Development (mRED) builds Moderna's next growth horizons by advancing differentiated, platform-enabled modalities. Horizon 2 emerging modalities and Horizon 3 future modalities are led by mRED to scale and expand the Company's mRNA platform. Horizon 2 modalities are in the clinic and awaiting human proof-of-concept. The majority are in Phase 1/2 studies in oncology, with a multiple sclerosis therapeutic in Phase 2. Horizon 3 modalities have the potential to advance to first-in-human clinical trials by the end of 2027.

Scientific Intelligence Engine

Data from across Moderna's three Horizons powers an AI-enabled engine for accelerated discovery. This includes data generated by the Company's mRNA platform as well as internal proprietary and publicly available data. The engine feeds a continuous learning loop that helps de-risk program development through mRNA platform innovation.

Early Pipeline Progress

Highlights from Moderna's early-stage pipeline include:

Horizon 2

mRNA-4106 (Cancer antigen therapy): Encodes shared nonmutated cancer testes antigens designed to elicit T-cell immune responses against tumor cells. The Phase 1 study is ongoing with mRNA-4106 as monotherapy in advanced solid tumors.

mRNA-4200 (Cancer antigen therapy): Encodes shared nonmutated tumor associated antigens designed to elicit T-cell immune responses against tumors. The Phase 1 study is planned in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced solid tumors.

mRNA-4194 (Cancer antigen therapy): Encodes frameshift peptides frequently identified in Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases cancer risk. The Phase 1/2 study is planned to start in Lynch syndrome this summer with the goal of preventing progression of pre-malignancies to cancer. mRNA-4194 represents Moderna's first investigational cancer prevention program.

mRNA-4359 (Cancer antigen therapy): Designed to elicit T-cell immune responses against tumor and immunosuppressive cells, the Phase 1/2 study is ongoing with the Phase 2 portion including cohorts in first-line metastatic melanoma and first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

mRNA-2808 (T-cell engager): Designed to use multiplexed T-cell engagers to improve efficacy and overcome mechanisms of resistance for multiple myeloma, the Phase 1/2 study is ongoing and includes three distinct T-cell engagers against clinically validated targets.

mRNA-2151 (T-cell engager): Designed to improve anti-tumor efficacy in solid tumors, this preclinical multiplexed T-cell engager program is moving toward early development in ovarian cancer. Advancement of mRNA-2151 is supported by an encouraging early clinical signal with mRNA-2808.

mRNA-1195 (Multiple sclerosis therapeutic): Designed to address Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated conditions including multiple sclerosis, the Phase 1 part B data is expected in the second half of 2026. The Phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis is ongoing; with its sentinel cohort fully enrolled, the DSMB has recommended to proceed with dose escalation.

Horizon 3

mRNA-6007 (In vivo CAR-T): Designed to enable deep B-cell depletion for autoimmune conditions using a multiplexed mRNA approach with targeted lipid nanoparticles, the program aims to deliver mRNA into immune cells in vivo, enabling transient CAR expression and potential immune reset. The initial clinical focus is systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other B cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

For more details on the data and programmatic updates shared during Moderna's Science Day investor event today, please visit "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Spikevax, mRESVIA, mNEXSPIKE and mCOMBRIAX are registered trademarks of Moderna.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the potential of Moderna's mRNA platform and promise as a multi-modality biotechnology company; Moderna's potential three commercial franchises; Moderna's ability to use data, AI and machine learning, and robotics to drive innovation; anticipated infectious disease launches and geographic expansion; Moderna's late-stage pipeline opportunities in intismeran and propionic acidemia; the potential of mRNA-4194 to address Lynch syndrome and prevent cancer from occurring; Moderna's T-cell engager modality and the encouraging early clinical signal with mRNA-2808; Moderna's in vivo CAR-T modality and the potential in autoimmune diseases; Moderna's ongoing and planned clinical studies; and anticipated progress and milestones for Moderna's programs, including anticipated timing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

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Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-science-day-highlights-expanding-potential-of-mrna-platform-1182133