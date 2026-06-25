Innovation across Sensata's key business segments is enabling more sustainable systems in transportation, energy, aerospace and industrial applications.

Mission-critical technologies are helping customers navigate electrification, energy transition and automation.

Achieved goal of 30% women in management and above roles globally, ahead of schedule.

Reduced downstream Scope 3 emissions by 36% compared to 2021 baseline.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) has published its sixth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting how innovation across its business segments is helping customers navigate global trends including electrification, energy transition and automation. The Report reflects Sensata's commitment to the four pillars of its sustainability strategy: Empowering Our Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting Our Environment and Operating Responsibly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625895620/en/

Sensata Technologies' 2025 Sustainability Report highlights innovation advancing sustainable systems.

Below are some highlights from Sensata's 2025 Sustainability Report

Innovations across Sensata's Automotive; Industrials; and Aerospace, Defense Commercial Equipment segments support renewable energy infrastructure as well as cleaner and safer mobility.

High-voltage contactors, power conversion technologies, gas detection sensors and other mission-critical solutions are helping customers navigate energy transition, automation and electrification.

Achieved 30% women in management and above roles globally, ahead of schedule, supporting an inclusive workforce of more than 16,000 employees.

Reduced downstream Scope 3 emissions by 36% compared to 2021 baseline and increased use of renewable electricity across global operations.

"By advancing our product roadmap, investing in next-generation technologies and working closely with customers, we are strengthening Sensata's role in more sustainable systems," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Sensata's Chief Executive Officer. "We are aligning innovation, operations and workforce progress to deliver long-term value."

Read the Report to learn more about how Team Sensata is working for a more sustainable future at www.sensata.com/sustainability

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, and aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets. Learn more at sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook,Instagram and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625895620/en/

Contacts:

Ann Jordan

ajordan@sensata.com