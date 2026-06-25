VSee Health Realizes 20X Expansion of its Hospital Network to 58 Locations

Key Driver for its Enterprise Telehealth Revenue Acceleration

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, is pleased to announce that its hospital footprint has grown to 58 locations, up from just 3 in approximately two tears. This dramatic ramp of 20-fold over the past two years, has led to a significant +80% growth in revenue in 2025 to $11.4 million.

This growth in the VSee hospital network has been driven by expanding Integrated Delivery Network relationships and multi-year deployments.

VSee Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Imoigele Aisiku commented, "We have become a pure-play enterprise telehealth provider and are at a major inflection point having reached 58 hospitals. We expect to continue to expand our reach to hundreds of hospitals over the next two years. We are perfectly positioned to achieve a $20 million annual revenue run-rate, sustained gross margins of at least 50% and progress toward profitability."

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-realizes-20x-expansion-of-its-hospital-network-to-58-loca-1182186