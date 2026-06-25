MicroVision, Inc: Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis Recommends MicroVision Shareholders Vote for Proposals at Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security, defense, and automotive applications, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") has recommended that MicroVision shareholders vote " FOR " the Company's proposals at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 10, 2026 at 9:00 am PT (the "Annual Meeting").

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect seven director nominees, approve the issuance of shares under existing convertible notes to allow the Company to pay off the notes in equity rather than cash, approve amendments to the Company's certificate of incorporation authorizing the Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-15 and simultaneously reducing MicroVision's authorized shares of common stock from 510 million shares to 150 million shares, provide an advisory vote related to executive compensation, and ratify the appointment of auditors for the current fiscal year.

"We are pleased that Glass Lewis supports the Board's recommended proposals, in particular, they agree that a vote to give the Board discretion to do a reverse stock split is in the best interest of the Company and shareholders," said Robert Carlile, Chairman of the Board. "Every vote is important and I encourage shareholders to vote to approve the proposals in our Proxy Statement in advance of the Annual Meeting."

Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer, added, "By voting to support the Board's proposals, shareholders give us the tools we need to aggressively drive the strategic commercial objectives that I outlined earlier this year. I am confident that we are on the right path and making clear progress on our plan to establish MicroVision as the leader in lidar-based perception solutions."

Glass Lewis is an independent proxy advisor to institutional investors, covering 30,000+ shareholder meetings each year, across 100+ global markets. Clients of Glass Lewis include some of the world's largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets.

EVERY SHAREHOLDER'S VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Detailed information about the proposals can be found in MicroVision's Proxy Statement, which is available to shareholders at ir.microvision.com/sec-filings. Using their control number, shareholders can vote at www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders can participate electronically in MicroVision's virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MVIS2026.

If shareholders have any questions or need assistance voting shares, they may contact the firm assisting the Company in solicitation of proxies: Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (212) 257-1311, (888) 368-0379 or info@saratogaproxy.com.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/independent-proxy-advisory-firms-glass-lewis-recommends-microvision-sharehold-1182152