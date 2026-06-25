The U.S. Supreme Court decision is good for science, farmers, and industries that depend on regulatory clarity for innovation. It should help significantly contain the Roundup litigation after nearly a decade of legal battles. The ruling should result in the dismissal of current warning-based claims and bar future failure-to-warn claims.

Monsanto will continue to pursue final approval of the class settlement and other elements of its multi-pronged strategy to contain the Roundup litigation.

The company is still reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling and will provide a more comprehensive statement shortly.

pb (2026-0106E)

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