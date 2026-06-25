ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2026

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

25 June 2026

Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2026

Highlights

Q1 NAV per Share Total Return of 0.1%. NAV per Share of 2,036p at 30 April 2026

Portfolio Return on a Sterling Basis of 0.2% (flat on a Local Currency Basis)

Maintaining our investment programme through the cycle: £34m New Fund Commitments and £22m Total New Investments

Total Proceeds of £51m, driven by exits from two of our top 30 companies, Curium and Yudo (#4 and #17 respectively at 31 Jan 2026). In the last 3 months, 11 Full Exits executed, at a weighted average Multiple to Cost of 3.1x and Uplift to Carrying Value of 7.3%

Robust balance sheet: £225m Total Available Liquidity; £34m Net Debt (£1,327m Portfolio Value)

£14m buybacks executed in the quarter, adding 9p to NAV per Share 1

Q1 dividend per share of 9.5p; Board intends to pay total dividends of at least 42p per share for FY27 (FY26: 39p)

20% reduction in the management fee cap to be implemented over the next two financial years: 1.125% of NAV from 1 February 2027 and 1.00% of NAV from 1 February 2028



1 Figure include both long-term and opportunistic buyback programmes, see page 5 for details

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Annualised Performance to 30 April 2026 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 0.0% 4.7% 6.6% 11.7% 14.8% NAV per Share Total Return 0.1% 3.2% 4.7% 9.7% 12.8% Share Price Total Return (12.5)% 17.4% 10.9% 7.0% 12.4% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return 2.1% 25.2% 13.1% 10.8% 8.8%

Portfolio activity overview for Q1 FY27 Primary Direct Secondary Total ICG-managed Local Currency return 0.1% 1.4% (4.1)% 0.0% (0.4)% Sterling return 0.2% 1.7% (3.6)% 0.2% (0.2)% New Investments £16m £1m £5m £22m £5m Total Proceeds £21m £22m £8m £51m £33m New Fund Commitments £34m £-m £-m £34m £-m Closing Portfolio value £697m £444m £185m £1,327m £370m % Total Portfolio 53% 33% 14% 100% 28%

ENQUIRIES

Institutional investors and analysts:

Martin Li, Shareholder Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1816

Nathan Brown, Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

David Harris, Cadarn Capital +44 (0) 20 7019 9042

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1850

COMPANY TIMETABLE

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 10:30 BST tomorrow (Friday 26 June 2026). A link for the presentation can be found on the Results & Reports page of the Company website. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

FY27 First Interim Dividend Ex-dividend date 13 August 2026 Record date 14 August 2026 Dividend payment date 28 August 2026

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG plc and other leading managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of ICG, acts as the Manager of the Company.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results.

All performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends).

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein and on the pages that follow does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, qualification, publication or approval requirements on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the "Company") or its affiliates or agents. Equity securities in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa (each an "Excluded Jurisdiction"). The equity securities in the Company referred to herein and on the pages that follow may not be offered or sold within an Excluded Jurisdiction, or to any U.S. person ("U.S. Person") as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or to any national, resident or citizen of an Excluded Jurisdiction.

The information on the pages that follow may contain forward looking statements. Any statement other than a statement of historical fact is a forward looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of its issuance.

MANAGER'S REVIEW

Our investment strategy

We focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses that exhibit resilient growth characteristics, which we believe will generate long-term compounding returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Direct and Secondary investments. Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe, including the UK, which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance framework.

Investments managed by ICG accounted for 28% of the Portfolio.

Medium-term target Five-year average Q1 FY27 1. Target Portfolio composition 1 Investment category Primary ~50% 54% 53% Direct ~25% 30% 33% Secondary ~25% 16% 14% Geography North America ~50% 45% 49% Europe ~50% 49% 46% Other - 6% 5% 1 As percentage of Portfolio

Performance overview

At 30 April 2026, the Portfolio was valued at £1,327m. The Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the quarter was flat, and in Sterling terms was 0.2%

ICG Enterprise Trust's NAV per Share Total Return was 0.1% during the quarter, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 2,036p

Over the last five years ICG Enterprise Trust has generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 9.7%





Movement in the Portfolio

£m 3 months to 30 April 2026 Opening Portfolio 1,352.9 Total New Investments 22.3 Total Proceeds (50.9) Portfolio net cashflow (28.6) Valuation movement1 (0.6) Currency movement 2.9 Closing Portfolio 1,326.6 1 91% of the Portfolio valuations are dated 31 March 2026 or later (FY26: 93%)

NAV per Share Total Return 3 months to 30 April 2026 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 0.0% % currency movement 0.2% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 0.2% Impact of gearing 0.0% Management fee (0.3)% Finance costs and other expenses (0.2)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual 0.0% Impact of share buybacks 0.4% NAV per Share Total Return 0.1%

Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested.

At 30 April 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £49m, equivalent to 3.7% of the Portfolio value (31 January 2026: 3.9%). There was one quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company Ticker 30 April 2026

% of Portfolio value Chewy CHWY-US 1.0% Other companies 2.7% Total 3.7%

Realisation activity

Total Proceeds of £51m during the quarter

11 Full Exits executed during the quarter, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 7.3% and a 3.1x Multiple to Cost

54 Full Exits executed LTM, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 10.3% and a 3.1x Multiple to Cost





New investment activity

Total New Investments of £22m during the quarter

The split of Total New Investments by category was as follows:

Investment Category



Cost (£m) % of New Investments Primary 16.3 73.0% Direct 1.1 4.9% Secondary 4.9 22.1% Total 22.3 100.0%

Commitments

Three new fund Commitments during the quarter:





Fund Manager Commitment during the period Local currency £m Gridiron VI Gridiron $25.0m £18.7m Valeas Capital Partners II Valeas $15.0m £11.2m Investindustrial LMM IV Investindustrial €5.0m £4.3m

At 30 April 2026, total Undrawn Commitments of £476m to funds in their investment period and a further £177m to funds outside their investment period

Balance sheet and liquidity

Total available liquidity at 30 April 2026 was £224.5m (31 January 2026: £227.1m)

£m Cash at 31 January 2026 33.8 Total Proceeds 50.9 New investments (22.3) Debt repaid (19.8) Dividends and buybacks (19.2) Management fees (4.0) FX and other expenses (6.4) Cash at 30 April 2026 13.0 Available undrawn debt facilities 211.5 Total available liquidity 224.5

The cash balance was £13.0m (31 January 2026: £33.8m) and drawn debt was £47.2m (31 January 2026: £66.6m). As a result, net debt was £34.2m (31 January 2026: £32.7m)

At 30 April 2026, the Portfolio represented 106.3% of net assets (31 January 2026: 106.3%)





£m % of net assets Portfolio 1,326.6 106.3% Cash 13.0 1.0% Drawn debt (47.2) (3.8)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (40.5) (3.2)% Other net current liabilities (3.6) (0.3)% Net assets 1,248.3 100.0%

Dividend and share buyback

First quarter dividend of 9.5p per share (Q1 FY26: 9p). It is the Board's current intention to pay total dividends of at least 42p per share for FY27 (FY26: 39p)

The following purchases have been made under the Company's share buyback programme:







Long-term3 Opportunistic3 Total3 Q1 FY27 Since inception1 Q1 FY27 Since inception2 Q1 FY27 Since

inception Number of shares purchased 367,647 4,121,836 575,000 3,098,396 942,647 7,220,232 % of opening shares since buyback started 10.5% Capital returned to shareholders £5.3m £51.8m £8.4m £40.6m £13.7m £92.4m Number of days shares have been acquired 29 293 6 29 35 322 Weighted average discount to last reported NAV 30.0% 35.9% 29.8% 33.9% 29.9% 35.0% NAV per Share accretion (p) 8.8 79.8 NAV per Share accretion (% of NAV) 0.4% 4.1%

1. Since October 2022 (which was when the long-term share buyback programme was launched) up to and including 30 April 2026.

2. Since May 2024 (which was when the opportunistic buyback programme was launched) up to and including 30 April 2026.

3. Based on date of settlement.

Note: aggregate consideration excludes commission, PTM and SDRT.

Activity since the period end

Notable activity between 1 May 2026 and 31 May 2026 include: Total New Investments of £5m; and Total Proceeds of £13m.

The Company announced a 20% reduction in the management fee cap post period-end, to be implemented over the next two financial years. From 1 February 2027 the management fee cap will be reduced to 1.125% of NAV and from 1 February 2028 the cap will be reduced to 1.00% of NAV. The management fee will continue to be calculated and paid quarterly. More details available here

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

25 June 2026